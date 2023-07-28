Home States Kerala

Congress criticises Kerala CM for hounding Chandy

Joseph, former Irikkur MLA and Chandy confidant, recalled that stones were pelted at Chandy with the connivance of the CPM leadership in Kannur.

Published: 28th July 2023 08:19 AM

KPCC President K Sudhakaran

KPCC President K Sudhakaran. (File photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress state leadership is in no mood to spare Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for hounding predecessor Oommen Chandy in the solar case.

Congress state president K Sudhakaran alleged that Pinarayi became the CM after wildly hounding Chandy. He sought Pinarayi’s apology for the atrocities against Chandy. Senior leader K C Joseph recalled how Chandy forgave CPM leaders who heckled him. Sudhakaran said he was forced to issue a clarification after top CPM leaders claimed that they had never hunted Chandy when in fact, Chandy was politically, personally and physically targeted.

“The solar case was just a bubble. Crores of rupees were spent and political asylum was offered to the complainant. Who can forget the agitations and protests that rocked Kerala? Can anyone forget the humiliating words V S Achuthanandan uttered against Chandy’s family? When he made the allegations, CPM legislators encouraged him by thumping the bench,” said Sudhakaran.

He recalled how CPM workers pelted stones at Chandy in 2013. The palmolein case was reopened by the Achuthanandan government in 2011 ahead of the assembly elections. The Pattoor land deal case was opened in 2016 and the Titanium case in 2019. But probe officials could not implicate Chandy in any of these cases, he said.

Joseph, former Irikkur MLA and Chandy confidant recalled that stones were pelted at Chandy with the connivance of the CPM leadership in Kannur. He alleged that the CPM district leadership carried out preparatory works ahead of the incident.

“I had accompanied Chandy on that trip. After the attack, he forbade me from trying to identify the attackers who targeted him. Chandy was magnanimous enough to claim before the police that he did not recognise the legislators who were present at the spot. He also told the police that the legislators came to the spot accidentally,” said Joseph.

