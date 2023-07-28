FIR registered against former Kerala judge for derogatory social media post on woman journalist

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cantonment police have registered an FIR against former sub-judge S Sudeep for allegedly abusing a woman journalist over social media. The case was registered under IPC Section 354 A and Section 67 of the IT Act.

The Facebook post of Sudeep, who regularly shares his takes on current issues on social media, against Asianet executive editor Sindhu Sooryakumar June 8 had created a controversy. The post allegedly carried sexually coloured remarks against the journalist. The post was made by the left-leaning former judge in response to a story presented by the journalist on her news channel.

The case was registered on July 21. Sudeep resigned as sub-judge in July 2021 after the High Court panel found that through his social media engagements on sensitive issues he had violated the guidelines set for the judicial officers. The court had also served him a notice seeking reasons for not terminating him.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cantonment police have registered an FIR against former sub-judge S Sudeep for allegedly abusing a woman journalist over social media. The case was registered under IPC Section 354 A and Section 67 of the IT Act. The Facebook post of Sudeep, who regularly shares his takes on current issues on social media, against Asianet executive editor Sindhu Sooryakumar June 8 had created a controversy. The post allegedly carried sexually coloured remarks against the journalist. The post was made by the left-leaning former judge in response to a story presented by the journalist on her news channel. The case was registered on July 21. Sudeep resigned as sub-judge in July 2021 after the High Court panel found that through his social media engagements on sensitive issues he had violated the guidelines set for the judicial officers. The court had also served him a notice seeking reasons for not terminating him.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });