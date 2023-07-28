From children’s home in Kerala to Blasters camp; Appu aspires to score for India

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: The call-up to the Kerala Blasters’ Under-19 reserve team two years ago changed his life. Now, with just a little over a year left before his tryst with the yellow jersey ends in December 2024, Appu S from Ramavarmapuram Children’s Home in Thrissur is hopeful of a better future and wishes to play for India.

Appu, contrary to what many social media posts say about his birth and early life, was brought to Ramavarmapuram from Nooranadu Children’s Home in Alappuzha in 2014. A football coaching camp launched at Ramavarmapuram in 2016 for the inmates – children who were either abandoned or those who had conflicts with the law – became a turning point in Appu’s life. Under the tutelage of coach Kiran G Krishnan, Appu began loving football. The sport became his door to the world.

Appu’s professional football career kicked off when he joined the FC Kerala Under-15 team. Then came the Blasters’ invite.

“Initially, the training under the Blasters team proved challenging. Everything was new, especially when people spoke in English. However, after a few months, I grasped the routine and the language and things got easier,” said Appu. He said they had fitness sessions spanning hours and a strict diet. “The training sessions helped me understand the professional aspects of being a footballer,” he said.

In Ramavarmapuram on a short vacation, Appu will resume training with the Blasters by September. He is popular at the children’s home, with many asking him for tips to win in games held between the inmates. Appu’s selection to Kerala Blasters has also inspired many children from the Ramavarmapuram home to think about a career in football.

With Appu turning 18 soon, the children’s home authorities are concerned about his future, as he has to be shifted to an after-care home or be adopted by a family. The authorities are exploring the possibilities of finding a sponsor for his football career.

