Govt’s ‘Kerala Toddy’ plan invites cheers, but stakeholders express doubts over availability

A Satish By

Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The government’s decision to float ‘Kerala Toddy’ in a bid to promote the alcoholic beverage as a traditional drink under the new liquor policy has been welcomed by stakeholders. However, they also raised doubts regarding the availability of toddy for serving in all shops which, under the new policy, would be revamped as food joints.

“The toddy sector was completely neglected over the years, with more focus being given to Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). Consequently, many abandoned the profession,” said N Azhakeshan, state president of Kerala Toddy and Abkari Workers Congress (KTAWC) which is affiliated with INTUC.

He said it were the working class like toddy tappers who were the backbone of the Communist movement in Kerala. “When T P Ramakrishnan was Excise Minister in the previous LDF cabinet, I had urged him to train youths to climb and tap coconut palms. Nothing was done,” he said.

Chittur taluk in Palakkad had been the main source of toddy for Kerala, supplying it to 12 of the 14 districts. Even licensees from districts like Kottayam and Kollam bring tappers to Chittur, who stay here and tap the palms thrice a day. However, there was a serious mismatch between the number of palms being tapped in Chittur and the toddy being transported to other districts.

Tree tax was being paid for trees not tapped to falsely claim that the toddy being transported had been tapped from such trees.

“If fresh toddy is to be served in food joints and promoted as a traditional drink, there should be adequate supply to meet the demand. Else, it will give rise to adulteration,” said KTAWC district president K Sivan. Azhakeshan said toddy has an alcohol content of 8.13%, compared to 40.18% in IMFL and 4.35% in fruits.

“Toddy should have been promoted long ago, and there should have been enough skilled workers. However, the neglect shown to the sector ensured no youngster took up the profession.” Sivan said while a toddy tapper earns an average of Rs 1,200 per day, salesmen get around Rs 1,000 each. They also enjoy the benefits of being a member of the Kerala Toddy Workers Welfare Fund Board.

In eastern parts of the district, tappers from Tamil Nadu are employed and paid Rs 600 to Rs 700 per day based on palms tapped. They are also not members of the board.

An average 2 to 2.5 lakh litres of toddy is transported from Chittur taluk to 12 of the 14 districts in the state per day. Each coconut palm tapped by Keralites who climb the trees three times a day yields 2 to 3 litres daily, while palms tapped by tappers from Tamil Nadu twice a day yield 1.5 litres.

That adulteration of toddy is rampant was revealed when 900 litres of spirit were seized from a coconut grove in Vannamada in Kozhinjampara in October 2022. Three persons were arrested.

On June 27, 2021, 13 excise officials were suspended following the seizure of 1,312 litres of spirit and 2,220 litres of spurious toddy from Anakkapara in Alathur by the Thrissur Excise Intelligence personnel.

“Only by monitoring groves and ensuring all coconut palms for which tax is being paid can prevent adulteration and set matters right. Youngsters too need to be trained in toddy tapping,” said Sivan.

