Kerala may move SC against change in mining law

The justification  provided by the central government for this category change is viewed as weak by the state.

Published: 28th July 2023 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2023 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Industries Minister P Rajeeve. (File | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is considering the possibility of legally challenging the central government’s decision to amend the Mines and  Minerals (Development and Regulations) Act, 1957, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said.

In an official statement issued on Thursday, he mentioned that the government is consulting legal experts to file a petition in the Supreme Court.

“Kerala had conveyed its opposition to the centre a year ago. A memorandum was given to Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi. The issue was an important agenda item in the meeting of Kerala MPs convened by the state government.

The government had stated its stand in the Assembly as well,” he said. “Kerala is opposing the amendment because it helps the centre to take over the powers of the state government in giving permission for black soil mining. The amendment also aims at giving sanction for private players to conduct mining of beach sand minerals,” the minister added.

The proposed amendment is seen as an infringement on the powers of the state government, as it would revoke the exclusive rights of public sector undertakings (PSUs) to conduct the mining of minerals from beach sand.

This could result  in private players engaging in  atomic mineral mining, as the amendment declassifies eight scheduled atomic minerals, including  Monazite, Ilmenite, Silica, and  Rutile, changing their category from ‘atomic minerals’ to ‘critical minerals.’ The justification provided by the central government for this category change is viewed as weak by the state.

TAGS
P Rajeeve Supreme Court mining law

