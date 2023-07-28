Home States Kerala

Plastic waste segregation workers pool money to buy lottery ticket in Kerala, hit Rs 10 cr jackpot

The women earn salaries between Rs 7,500 and Rs 14,000 as per the nature of their work with Haritha Karma Sena - a green initiative undertaken by the Parappanangadi Municipality.

Published: 28th July 2023 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2023 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) members of Parappanangadi won a jackpot of Rs 10 crore.

By PTI

MALAPPURAM: They had to go Dutch to buy a lottery ticket and are now laughing all their way to the bank.

Eleven women workers belonging to a plastic waste segregation unit of the local municipality here paid less than Rs 25 each to buy a lottery ticket worth Rs 250 and won a jackpot of Rs 10 crore.

On Wednesday, the 11 women were wearing their faded green overcoats, rubber gloves and segregating plastic waste collected from households in the Parappanangadi Municipal godown when the big news came.

The Kerala Lottery Department announced that the ticket purchased by the women after pooling money, because none of them could afford a Rs 250 ticket, was awarded the monsoon bumper- a whopping Rs 10 crore.

A large number of people flocked to the municipal godown premises here on Thursday to meet the lottery winners and congratulate them.

One of the winners, Radha, said, "The excitement and happiness knew no bounds when we finally came to know that we hit the jackpot. All of us are facing hardships in life and the money will be a relief to some extent to solve our problems."

The women earn salaries between Rs 7,500 and Rs 14,000 as per the nature of their work with Haritha Karma Sena - a green initiative undertaken by the Parappanangadi Municipality.

Haritha Karma Sena is engaged in the collection of non-biodegradable waste from households and establishments, which is sent to shredding units for recycling.

Sheeja, the chairperson of the Haritha Karma Sena consortium at the Municipality, said Lady Luck had smiled on the most deserving people this time.

She said all the prize winners are very hard-working and are the breadwinners of their families.

"Many have debts to pay...have daughters to marry off...or have to meet the treatment expenditure of near and dear. They are living in very humble households, fighting the harsh realities of life," she told PTI.

Interestingly, this was the second time the women had pooled money to buy a ticket.

"We had bought the Onam bumper last year after pooling money in the same way and received Rs 7,500. We shared the amount equally among us. It gave us the confidence to buy the monsoon bumper ticket this year," one of the winners said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malappuram Eleven women workers win lottery Haritha Karma Sena
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp