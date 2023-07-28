Home States Kerala

Police officer in Kerala booked for molesting woman after promising to marry her

The Alappuzha-based woman submitted a complaint with the Malappuram district police chief on Monday.

Published: 28th July 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2023 08:09 AM

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM:   A case was registered against a police officer in Malappuram on the complaint that he sexually assaulted a woman after promising to marry her. An investigation has been started against Thrissur Crime Branch circle inspector M C Pramod by the Kuttippuram police based on a complaint filed by a woman from Ambalapuzha.

Pramod has been working as circle inspector in Kuttippuram police station before he was shifted to the Thrissur crime branch office. He was transferred to Thrissur a month ago. As per the complaint, the 34-year-old woman was raped by the accused police officer after promising to marry her. The complainant stated that she was molested by Pramod while he was working in Kozhikode and Kuttippuram.

The woman initially lodged the complaint with the Malappuram Women’s Police Station. The case was later shifted to Kuttippuram police station. The Alappuzha-based woman submitted a complaint with the Malappuram district police chief on Monday.

“The statement of the complainant was recorded before the magistrate as per Section 164 of the CrPC on Wednesday. As per the complaint, the woman and the accused became friends through Facebook. The accused is absconding. He has been absent from his office in Thrissur for the past three days. The police have intensified the search for him,” the DySP said.

