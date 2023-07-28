Summary revision of electoral rolls begins in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission has started the process of special summary revision of electoral rolls in the state with January 1, 2024, as the qualifying date for attaining 18 years of age. New voter registration, linking of Aadhaar with Elector’s Photo I-card (EPIC) and corrections on the electoral rolls can be carried out during this period.

Youngsters who have turned 17 years can also apply in advance for voter registration. They will be formally registered as voters once they turn 18 with January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 as the qualifying dates.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Kerala, Sanjay Kaul, said the draft electoral roll will be published on October 17.

Claims and objections can be filed till November 30. The final electoral roll with January 1, 2024, as the qualifying date will be published on January 5, 2024, he said.

Booth-level officers (BLOs) will conduct house-to-house verification as part of the exercise. Voters have the option of submitting their applications online without the help of BLOs. Voters can make use of the Voters’ Services Portal, the voters’ helpline app, or www.voters.eci.gov.in Details are available on the website: www.ceokerala.gov.in

