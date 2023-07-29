90 per cent Keralites have decaying teeth: Study

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite having the services of almost four times more dentists than WHO’s recommended dentist-population ratio at their disposal, a staggering 90% of Keralites are suffering from tooth decay and cavities, predominantly due to poor oral hygiene practices, as per the reports of the Kerala Dental Council (KDC).

Lack of attention to preventive dentistry appears to be the major factor behind the prevalence of dental problems plaguing people in the state.

The root (pun unintended) of the escalating issue can be traced back to an individual’s childhood. Inadequate brushing techniques and the failure to address dental problems during a person’s school years create the need for expensive dental treatments later in life. And, as per KDC reports, it is the children of working parents that bear the brunt of such dental issues.

Officials said the health department was taking proactive steps to promote preventive dentistry, especially in schools. “Change in eating habits is one of the major causes of dental problems. We conducted checkups and camps in central schools and some big schools in the state. Dental hygienists with the department conducted classes and webinars on brushing techniques. We are ready to set up camps in schools if they request,” said Dr Simon Morrison, Deputy Director of Health Services (Dental).

Notwithstanding the department’s intervention, there still remains a significant gap in public awareness. To bridge this, experts propose popularising the role of dental hygienists, who are specially trained to create awareness, besides providing minimal clinical interventions like dental cleaning at the grassroots and in schools.

Dental hygiene lessons are also largely missed in schools and anganwadis, despite the health department’s intervention.

“There are a lot of dental doctors around, but they are not ready to go to the grassroots and explain brushing techniques and other aspects of dental hygiene,” said Ajayakumar K, general secretary of Kerala Government Dental Hygienists Association (KGDHA). He said the health department conducts around 250 camps annually, but there are 6,000 schools in the state in the government sector alone. “It would be prudent to involve dental hygienists more effectively to increase the reach,” Ajayakumar said.

He also complained that the dental councils at the state and national level have been hijacked by dentists and the role of dental hygienists ignored. KGDHA, he said, wants implementation of the National Dental Commission Bill that seeks to repeal the Dentists Act, 1948, to give due importance to the role of dental hygienists.

