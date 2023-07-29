BJP considers Unni Mukundan for Pathanamthitta LS constituency

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Bent on breaking the Kerala jinx, the BJP is planning to cling on to the Ayyappa factor in Pathanamthitta, the Lok Sabha constituency that houses the hill shrine of Sabarimala.

The party is seriously considering field actor Unni Mukundan, who donned the role of a policeman seen by two children as Lord Ayyappa himself in the film ‘Malikappuram’, in the constituency.

Top BJP sources said the party is considering two names, Kummanam Rajasekharan and Unni Mukundan, for the seat. State president K Surendran, who had contested from Pathanamthitta in 2019, has opted out this time and has volunteered to lead the campaign.

Though the name Kummanam has gained prominence, a section of party leaders believes that if Unni Mukundan agrees to contest, it will be a game changer. The actor had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s visit to Kochi on April 24. The meeting lasted 45 minutes.

‘Rajeev Chandrasekhar keen to contest from T’Puram’

The sources said Unni Mukundan had assured the PM that he is ready to do anything that Modi desires.

Riding on strong sentiments evoked by the Sabarimala protest, the party was able to make inroads in the constituency last time. The party believes that it can tap the sentiments of Ayyappa devotees through the candidature of Unni Mukundan as his role in the movie is still etched in their thoughts.

The party feels it can win Pathanamthitta if it manages to garner 50,000 more votes, the sources said. They said Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar is keen to contest from T’Puram. Union minister V Muraleedharan’s name has been suggested for the Attingal constituency.

The name of actor Suresh Gopi has been confirmed for Thrissur, while the name of C Krishnakumar gets priority in Palakkad. The BJP may suggest BDJS chief Thushar Vellappally to contest from Idukki as the SNDP Yogam is very strong in the constituency, the sources said.

Voting in P’Thitta (2019)

Anto Antony (UDF): 3,80,927

Veena George (LDF): 3,36,684

K Surendran (BJP): 2,97,396

