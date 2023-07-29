Home States Kerala

CB to grill top cops in Monson cheating case in Kerala

State Congress president K Sudhakaran, Surendran and Lakshman were arraigned as accused in the case last month.

KOCHI: The Crime Branch (CB) team probing the cheating case against conman Monson Mavunkal will interrogate former Kochi city police commissioner and retired DIG S Surendran on Saturday. The investigation team will also grill IG G Lakshman next week.

The CB sent a notice to Surendran to appear for the interrogation a few days back. He is also asked to produce evidence related to the case when he appears for questioning. “He has not asked for a postponement of the interrogation yet. So we expect him to appear on Saturday. Though his statement was recorded last year, this would be the first time he would be questioned after being arraigned as an accused in the case,” a CB official said.

State Congress president K Sudhakaran, Surendran and Lakshman were arraigned as accused in the case last month. The allegation against them is that they facilitated Monson to syphon `20 crore from six businessmen based in Kozhikode. Monson used his good relationship with politicians and police officers to gain the trust of the victims. Though the CB arrested Sudhakaran in the case, he was released on bail as directed by the High Court.

“We have given notice to Lakshman to appear for interrogation on Monday. Lakshman was a frequent visitor to Monson’s house. Similarly, the complainants have raised strong allegations against him. As part of our probe, we have collected evidence against Lakshman based on which he will be questioned,” the official added.

Currently, there are 17 cases, including three sexual assault cases, registered against Monson who was arrested in 2021. In a case registered under the Pocso Act, Monson was sentenced to life by a court in Kochi last month.

