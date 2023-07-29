Congress in Kerala to keep decorum; CPM watches closely

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The August 1 meeting of state Congress leaders to be convened by the party high command will stick to the subject of Lok Sabha election preparation as both A, I groups have decided not to raise organisational issues and complaints against the KPCC president and Leader of opposition over lack of transparency in making decisions, at the meeting.

There is an understanding within the groups to stick to poll tactics and preparations. Since the meeting is called by Rahul Gandhi, group leaders are of the opinion that organisational issues should not be brought in. “We do not want to disturb the peace and unity among the rank and file of the party after the demise of Oommen Chandy, “ a senior A group leader told TNIE.

“Our earlier decision was to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with our grievances. We will take up the matter on the right occasion,” he said. However, the two groups may appeal to the high command to make the reorganisation process faster. The rejig of mandalam committees came to a halt after the demise of Chandy as the party was in mourning till July 24.

All groups are now aware that raising internal issues at this stage would destroy the chances of the party and will result in a huge backlash from the workers and the high command. Meanwhile, the key opponent, CPM, is closely watching the developments in Congress.

“With the demise of Chandy, Congress has entered a new phase,” a CPM state secretariat member observed. “The fleet of vehicles accompanying Chandy’s cortege from Thiruvananthapuram virtually turned into a Congress padayatra when it reached Puthuppally. It has given the Congress an edge organisationally and politically. We will wait and strike at the right moment to turn the cards in favour of the LDF government,” he said.

The CPM has instructed its leaders not to fall into the traps laid by Congress. The leadership is of the view that the treatment meted out to CM Pinarayi Vijayan while delivering a speech at the Chandy remembrance meeting from Congress workers was unnatural.

“It was an invitation to the CPM to create trouble. But, we didn’t fall into the trap laid by the Congress,” a CPM leader said.

