ED begins probe into Muttil case: Union minister

This case is also referred to locally as Muttil Tree Cutting Case or Muttil Maram Muri Case,” said the written reply.

Published: 29th July 2023

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has started an investigation into a case of money laundering against the company Indo-Asian News Channel Pvt Ltd. This was informed in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh while responding to K Sudhakaran.

“Directorate of Enforcement has informed that though they have not received any complaint in the matter of shares, they are investigating a case of money laundering against the company under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 recorded on the basis of Kerala Police FIR No 121/2021 for illegal selling of Rosewood worth Rs 8 crore near Wayanad.

On a request from K Sudhakaran seeking an inquiry into the transfer of shares of the company, the southern regional director of the Registrar of Companies has been instructed to examine the matter and submit the action taken report urgently. The Registrar of Companies in its interim report on July 18 stated that it has asked the company to submit all documents relating to the transfer of shares, said the reply.

