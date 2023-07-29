Kerala minister lands in controversy over principal selection list

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Higher Education Minister R Bindu has landed in a controversy after a Right To Information (RTI) reply that allegedly revealed her ‘interference’ in the selection process of principals for Government Arts and Science colleges.

The minister reportedly directed officials to treat the selection list of 43 candidates for the principal post as a ‘draft list’ and to form an appeal committee to address complaints from those who were not included in the selection process.

Last year in March, the government constituted a selection committee to prepare a list of candidates for the principal position. Out of 110 applications received, 43 applicants who met the UGC stipulated criteria were selected. The alleged interference by the minister occurred in November of the same year, when the departmental selection committee, chaired by a PSC member, submitted the list to the government for approval, revealed the RTI reply.

The minister’s direction to treat the selection list as a ‘draft’ and to constitute an appeal committee was reportedly to ensure that senior teachers, mostly belonging to Left-affiliated teachers unions, were also considered for the principal post, alleged functionaries of pro-Congress teachers’ union.

Even though UGC norms do not allow treating a list prepared by a selection committee as a ‘draft’, the Directorate of Collegiate Education published such a ‘draft list’ in January this year. Meanwhile, candidates who were left out of the selection list approached the Kerala Administrative Tribunal, landing the long-pending appointment of principals in limbo.

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan demanded the minister’s resignation for her alleged ‘interference’ in the PSC’s selection process. “The minister tried to scuttle a PSC-approved list. She has no moral right to continue in office,” Satheesan said. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said Bindu’s action amounted to nepotism and also constituted a violation of her oath of office. Meanwhile, the minister denied allegations of ‘interference’ in the selection process and said she gave the direction in the wake of numerous complaints regarding violation of seniority norms. She said it was the government’s duty to intervene if there is a denial of justice.

The selection committee had first prepared a list of 67 candidates and the complaints arose when the list was pruned to 43 candidates by a sub-committee, she said. “When a list is prepared to violate seniority norms, steps need to be taken to re-examine it,” the minister told reporters in Thrissur.

V D Satheesan demands resignation of Bindu

Kottayam: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has demanded the resignation of Higher Education Minister R Bindu in the wake of the revelations about her intervention in the preparation of the final list for the appointment of principals in government colleges in the state.

Speaking to media persons in Kottayam, Satheesan said that the minister has lost her right to continue in office after she illegally interfered to sabotage the original list. “Minister Bindu prevented the appointment of those who were included in the list. She should immediately resign in the wake of the revelations,” Satheesan said.

Principals' list: Minister refutes allegation

THRISSUR: Higher Education Minister R Bindu has refuted allegations that she intervened to put on hold the list of teachers to be appointed as principals in government arts and science colleges in the state.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Bindu made it clear that no interventions were made from her part or the higher education department to violate Special Rules or UGC norms in appointing principals in government colleges. It was alleged that there were ulterior motives behind setting up of a special committee to review list of teachers selected for appointment as principals in govt colleges ratified by PSC.

