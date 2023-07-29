Lottery win turns them into millionaires but Kerala waste collectors have no plans to quit jobs

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: They turned millionaires overnight. Still, the 11 Haritha Karma Sena workers who are part of the Kudumbashree Community Development Society in Malappuram’s Parappanangadi have no plans to ditch their jobs, simply out of a sense of duty.

“We won’t give up our job with the Haritha Karma Sena. We are determined to continue our work. It is not just a means of livelihood, it is our social responsibility,” said the 11-member group, the winners of the ‘Monsoon Bumper’ jackpot of Rs 10 crore, which was announced on Wednesday, July 26.

“Working with Haritha Karma Sena has provided us with a stable income, and we want to stay humble despite this stroke of luck. Working with the sena brought us this luck,” said Radha M P, one of the members of the group. Lakshmi P, Leela K, Sheeja M, Chandrika, Bindu K, Karthyayani, Shobha K, Baby, Kuttimalu C, and Parvathy K are the others. Their primary endeavour revolves around collecting scraps and plastic waste from households in Parappanangadi for a fee of Rs 50.

Having won a small prize in the Onam Bumper previously, the group pitched in to buy the ‘Monsoon Bumper’ lottery ticket from a seller who hails from Palakkad.

“A few months ago, the seller approached the Haritha Karma Sena members with the Monsoon Bumper ticket. Nine of the 11 members contributed Rs 25 each, while two contributed Rs 12.5 each. When the result was announced, they were overjoyed to learn that they had hit the jackpot. After much consideration, they decided to divide the prize money into 10 equal shares, based on their contributions,” said Sheeja Ganesan, president of Haritha Karma Sena.

Hailing from financially-disadvantaged families, the winners have different plans to utilise the money. “I do not own a house and have debts to clear. With my share, I plan to build a new house and alleviate my struggles,” said Radha.

Leela, who joined Haritha Karma Sena four years ago, said hitting the jackpot came as a blessing at a time she was struggling in life.

“I have three children. My husband is a daily wage labourer. We went through financial issues when he underwent surgery a couple of years ago,” she said. Work was also not easy, she said. “Some people do not like our work. They do not want to spend Rs 50 for our services. However, I continued with the sena to support my husband. I will use the money mainly for my children’s education,” she said.

