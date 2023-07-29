Neighbour stabs 19-year-old to death in Kerala's South Paravoor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 19-year-old youth was stabbed to death by his neighbour following an argument in South Paravoor under the Udayamperoor police station limits on Thursday evening. The police arrested Santhosh, 50, of Keechamveli house for the stabbing and subsequent death of Vishnu C S, son of Sisupalan of Cheriyaveliyil house at MLA Road in Manakunnam South Paravoor.

A police team led by Udayamperoor SHO Manoj G launched a search and nabbed Santhosh on Friday while he was trying to escape.

The incident took place around 6.30 pm on Thursday. Vishnu and Santhosh, who were not on good terms, met in the Pippinchuvadu area near the fish market on MLA Road and entered into an argument.

“In a fit of rage, Santhosh took out a knife and stabbed Vishnu multiple times. The youth suffered deep injuries on his chest and left leg. He was rushed to the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Kalamassery, but succumbed to injuries around 9.30 pm,” said an officer, adding that the wound on his chest is appeared to have caused the death.

Manoj said Santhosh’s arrested was recorded and he was being questioned. “There had been personal enmity between the duo. However, Manoj’s act was sudden. We arrested him and recovered the murder weapon. He will be produced before court soon,” the SHO said.

Having passed out of Plus-II, Vishnu was awaiting admission to a college for technical education. Santhosh is a daily wage labourer who is also engaged in fishing. Police took him to the murder spot for identification. Vishnu’s body was handed over to relatives after a postmortem examination at the MCH. The cremation will be held in South Paravoor on Saturday.

KOCHI: A 19-year-old youth was stabbed to death by his neighbour following an argument in South Paravoor under the Udayamperoor police station limits on Thursday evening. The police arrested Santhosh, 50, of Keechamveli house for the stabbing and subsequent death of Vishnu C S, son of Sisupalan of Cheriyaveliyil house at MLA Road in Manakunnam South Paravoor. A police team led by Udayamperoor SHO Manoj G launched a search and nabbed Santhosh on Friday while he was trying to escape. The incident took place around 6.30 pm on Thursday. Vishnu and Santhosh, who were not on good terms, met in the Pippinchuvadu area near the fish market on MLA Road and entered into an argument.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “In a fit of rage, Santhosh took out a knife and stabbed Vishnu multiple times. The youth suffered deep injuries on his chest and left leg. He was rushed to the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Kalamassery, but succumbed to injuries around 9.30 pm,” said an officer, adding that the wound on his chest is appeared to have caused the death. Manoj said Santhosh’s arrested was recorded and he was being questioned. “There had been personal enmity between the duo. However, Manoj’s act was sudden. We arrested him and recovered the murder weapon. He will be produced before court soon,” the SHO said. Having passed out of Plus-II, Vishnu was awaiting admission to a college for technical education. Santhosh is a daily wage labourer who is also engaged in fishing. Police took him to the murder spot for identification. Vishnu’s body was handed over to relatives after a postmortem examination at the MCH. The cremation will be held in South Paravoor on Saturday.