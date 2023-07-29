Home States Kerala

Noida: Drunk duo in SUV hit police car in Kerala Governor's convoy, arrested 

The incident took place around 10.45 pm on Friday when the Kerala governor was in the city for a programme, the Noida police said, adding no one was injured in the collision.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NOIDA: Two inebriated men in an SUV were arrested here after they breached security to enter the convoy of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and hit a police vehicle, officials said on Saturday.

Khan had a programme at the Express Zenith society in Sector 77, under Sector 113 police station of the area.

After the event, he left for Delhi from Noida with a pilot car and an escort vehicle of the Noida police in his fleet, according to an official statement.

“At around 10.45 pm, when the fleet reached near metro station Sector 76, the driver of a black-coloured Mahindra Scorpio UP 16 DM 3155 obstructed the VIP fleet while driving rashly and negligently. The escort police team signalled the SUV to stay away from the fleet. However, a little later the SUV hit a traffic police vehicle in the fleet,” the police said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said the two men who were inside the Mahindra Scorpio were immediately taken into custody by the police.

“Those held were found under the influence of alcohol. They have been identified as Gaurav Solanki and Monu Kumar, both residents of adjoining Ghaziabad district. An FIR has been lodged against them at the local police station,” Avasthy.

He said the FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving in public road), 504 (intentionally disrupting public peace), 34 (act done by more than one person with common intention), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging duty) and 427 (mischief).

Further legal proceedings against them are being carried out, the officer added.

