Veteran Congress leader AK Antony's son Anil Antony becomes BJP national secretary

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Anil Antony, son of veteran Congress leader AK Antony, has been appointed as BJP national secretary. The announcement was made by BJP national president J P Nadda in New Delhi on Saturday.

Last week, Anil Antony called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. A BJP source told TNIE that it was in Modi's personal interest that Anil Antony has been made party national secretary.

Anil Antony told TNIE that the party leadership will inform him about his responsibilities. "The announcement has been made. My responsibilities will be informed later by the national leadership", said Anil Antony.

Sources said BJP national organization secretary BL Santhosh will take a final decision on the organisational responsibilities to be given to Anil.

Anil Antony joined the BJP camp on the party's 43rd foundation day, April 6, months after he quit dual posts in Congress - state Congress' digital communication cell chairman and AICC's digital media coordinator - following his controversial tweet against the BBC documentary that was critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The youth leader had also shared the stage with Modi during his last trip to Kochi coinciding with the 'Yuvam' programme which was a youth conclave.

