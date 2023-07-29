Home States Kerala

Veteran Congress leader AK Antony's son Anil Antony becomes BJP national secretary

Sources said BJP national organization secretary BL Santhosh will take a final decision on the organisational responsibilities to be given to Anil. 

Published: 29th July 2023 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2023 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Anil Antony

Anil Antony.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Anil Antony, son of veteran Congress leader AK Antony, has been appointed as BJP national secretary. The announcement was made by BJP national president J P Nadda in New Delhi on Saturday.

Last week, Anil Antony called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. A BJP source told TNIE that it was in Modi's personal interest that Anil Antony has been made party national secretary. 

Anil Antony told TNIE that the party leadership will inform him about his responsibilities. "The announcement has been made. My responsibilities will be informed later by the national leadership", said Anil Antony.

Sources said BJP national organization secretary BL Santhosh will take a final decision on the organisational responsibilities to be given to Anil. 

Anil Antony joined the BJP camp on the party's 43rd foundation day, April 6, months after he quit dual posts in Congress - state Congress' digital communication cell chairman and AICC's digital media coordinator - following his controversial tweet against the BBC documentary that was critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The youth leader had also shared the stage with Modi during his last trip to Kochi coinciding with the 'Yuvam' programme which was a youth conclave.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anil Antony Congress AK Antony BJP JP Nadda
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp