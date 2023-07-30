Home States Kerala

Afsana, who misled police, gets bail

Afsana told the police team probing her husband’s disappearance that she had killed him and buried the body parts on the premises of their rented house at Paruthippara in Pathanamthitta district. 

Published: 30th July 2023 06:11 AM

Afsana from Nooranad in Alappuzha. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Afsana, who took the police for a ride by misleading them that she had killed her husband Noushad, got bail from Pathanamthitta Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, on Saturday, said Konni DySP T Rajappan. She will be released from Attakulangara prison, said the DySP. 

In a dramatic turn of events, a 36-year-old Noushad, whom his wife Afsana, 25, claimed to have killed around two years ago, was traced to Thodupuzha on Friday, much to the surprise of the police.

Earlier on Tuesday, Afsana, who hails from Nooranad in Alappuzha, had told the Koodal police during interrogation that she had killed her husband and buried the mutilated remains of his body on the premises of their rented house near Paruthippara in Erathu grama panchayat. Following this, she was arrested on Thursday.

Noushad, a native of Padam in Pathanamthitta, had been working as a casual labourer in a house at Thommankuthu ever since he left his home nearly two years ago.

While the police were searching for his mortal remains at various places pointed out by Afsana, Noushad was at Thommankuthu unaware of the developments. According to the police, Noushad didn’t contact his family and friends since his ‘disappearance’ and was not using a mobile phone. Though the police are relieved that the ‘missing’ man has been traced, questions remain regarding his wife’s disclosure. 

