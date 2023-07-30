BJP masterstroke: Anil Antony made national secretary

K S Sreejith By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the LDF and UDF are busy running campaigns in solidarity with the Christian community in Manipur, and holding protests against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) keeping an eye on the Muslim minority, the BJP has come up with a master stroke ahead of the Lok Sabha poll.

In a move to woo the minorities, the saffron party has elevated newly inducted young leader Anil K Antony as national secretary while A P Abdullakutty was retained as national vice-president. Noticeably the move comes at a time when the saffron party has been drawing flak over Manipur violence and UCC.

The appointment of the two leaders is viewed as a clever reply to the opposition allegations of BJP’s apathy towards minorities, as both of them come from the two prominent minority vote banks in the state. Anil Antony will now be the party’s face among the Christian communities after former union minister Alphonse Kannanthanam and state leader George Kurien.

Son of veteran Congress leader A K Antony, Anil joined BJP this April. His elevation to the national leadership is seen as a move to woo the Christian minorities in the state. There are reports that the state BJP may field him from Kottayam in the coming Parliament election.

The BJP state and Central leadership have been trying to reach out to the Church leadership and the Christian community through a slew of measures including PM Narendra Modi’s Church visit in New Delhi.

On the eve of Christmas, BJP leaders visited Christian leaders. Following this, some Catholic Bishops had made statements in recent times indicating decreasing distance between the community and the BJP. However, the recent atrocities in Manipur came as a setback to the BJP.

Both UDF and LDF, which were keenly watching the growing bonhomie between the Church and the BJP with apprehensions, jumped into action by organising protest programmes.

Both fronts have been accusing the Centre and BJP of their apathy towards minorities. On the defensive, the BJP leadership rejected the allegation terming it an issue between two tribes, while reiterating its affinity towards the Christian community.

Now Anil’s appointment is seen as a message to the community. Similarly, the BJP national leadership has reposed its faith in A P Abdullakutty. Although a major section of the state’s Muslim community has distanced itself from the BJP, the national leadership is satisfied with the role played by Abdullakutty as national vice president.

