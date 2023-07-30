Home States Kerala

Body of missing fisherman found near South Thumba

Francis went missing after the boat capsized, along with four other fishermen on the Thumba coast, following rough weather and strong waves.

Published: 30th July 2023 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2023 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Fishermen

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The body of a 65-year-old fisherman, who went missing in the sea after the boat capsized last Tuesday, was found washed ashore near South Thumba on Saturday morning. The deceased is Francis Alphonse of Thumba. 

The Thumba police said the body was found at a nearby beach around 8 AM by local fishermen. The body, found in a decomposed state, was shifted to the morgue of the medical college hospital for post-mortem examination. 

Francis went missing after the boat capsized, along with four other fishermen on the Thumba coast, following rough weather and strong waves. Though the others swam to safety, the sexagenarian was swept away by the strong undercurrents. Though fishermen, coastal police and coast guard conducted search operations, they couldn’t trace him. 

Two hurt as another boat capsizes at Muthalapozhi

Meanwhile, another fishing boat carrying six fishermen capsized in Muthalapozhi due to strong sea waves on Saturday morning. The fishermen were rescued immediately by other fishermen and the coastal police. Two among them, Babu and Christydas, both natives of Anchuthengu, were injured. The duo was taken to the Chirayinkeezhu taluk hospital.

The incident took place around 7.30 AM when the fishermen ventured into the sea for fishing. The boat capsized due to strong waves when it reached the breakwater.  This is the fourth such incident in the last two weeks. Earlier, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian had instructed fishermen to refrain from fishing at Muthalapozhi for a while due to unfavourable weather conditions.  

On July 11, four fishermen were killed in a boat accident at Muthalapozhi. The incident triggered a tiff between the state government and the Latin Church authorities after the ministers arrived at the spot and had a verbal duel with fishermen and priests.

The standoff was later resolved through talks. Local fisherfolk and the relatives of the fishermen had alleged that authorities were reluctant to resolve the recurring deaths at Muthalapozhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fishermenboats
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp