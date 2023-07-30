Critical care unit at Ernakulam government medical college remains a non-starter

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Announced a year ago, the project to establish a new critical care unit (CCU) at the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, still remains a non-starter. Following the delay in the construction work of the new CCU, the issue was raised in Parliament by MP Hibi Eden. Replying to Hibi, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, stated that the Centre has allocated the amount for the project and the responsibility of executing the work lies with the State.

“Under the Centrally sponsored scheme component of PM-ABHIM, the state of Kerala has been accorded approval for the establishment of a critical care block in Government Medical College Ernakulam for the financial year 2021 - 22. As public health and hospital is a state subject, the execution of the scheme lies with the state government. However, to ensure implementation of the scheme as per schedule, regular review meetings are held with the state government to monitor the progress of work,” stated Pawar.

Under the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission PM-ABHIM, Rs 23.75 crore was allocated for the initiative.

In June 2022, it was revealed that the CCU will be launched in a year. TNIE had earlier spoken to National Health Mission (NHM) district project manager Dr Nikhilesh Menon and learned that the tender proceedings are progressing and the work will be started soon.

The delay was attributed to the differences in the estimated expenditure and the amount allotted by the government. The minister also stated that the measures under PM-ABHIM focus on developing capacities of health systems across the continuum of care at all levels to prepare health systems.

