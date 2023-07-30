Drone cam surveillance helps nab drug pushers

Lesly Joseph By

KOZHIKODE: Kozhikode City police have registered five cases under the Narcotic-Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and arrested 10 drug peddlers through drone camera surveillance in a week. The drone camera surveillance was introduced by the police on July 22 as part of measures to counter drug traffickers near schools and other educational institutions in the city.

“In the narcotic special inspection drives conducted by the police in June and July, around 200 cases were registered under the NDPS Act in Kozhikode city. The drive aims to prevent drug abuse among children. The police have arrested hundreds of drug traffickers in the district. Narcotic special inspection drives are conducted near schools during peak hours.

Drone cameras are used to tackle drug trafficking and it is proving effective. Many such cases have been registered in Kasaba, Feroke, Chevayur and Mavoor police station limits,” said Umesh A, ACP, Cty Special Branch.

Recently, with the help of drone camera visuals, the Feroke police arrested five youths and seized 96gm of cannabis from them. The police officials said that in normal cases, it is difficult to track such gangs. But, with the help of drone camera surveillance, we were able to catch the culprits.

The drone camera surveillance is conducted before and after school hours. In the initial stage, surveillance is being done on eight school premises in the city. The police will keep the footage captured by the camera and check the images once a week.

The police will observe those people who regularly roam around the school premises and will also take statements from them. A team of police officers have been deployed to coordinate the flash aerial inspection for tracking eve-teasers and suspicious wanderers.

Focus on eight schools

