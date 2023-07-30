‘Extra-constitutional authority’ in CMO, says cop named in Monson Mavunkal case

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Spelling more trouble for Pinarayi Vijayan, a top police officer who is under investigation in the conman Monson Mavunkal case has revealed that an ‘extra-constitutional authority’ functions from the chief minister’s office.

Inspector General of Police Gugulloth Lakshman, the third accused in the cheating case, submitted before the Kerala High Court that this authority mediates deals and compromises and even arbitrates on some of the state’s financial transactions.

Even disputes sent by the HC to various arbitrators are resolved by this authority.

“This invisible hand and extra-constitutional brain operates behind the scenes and commands the DySP of Ernakulam crime branch on illegal activities,” said the officer.

Lakshman made the revelation in a petition filed before the HC seeking to quash the FIR against him. When the petition came up for hearing on July 24, Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan sought the view of the state government and adjourned the matter to August 17.

The police registered an FIR against him under sections 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (use of forged documents or electronic records as genuine), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 120 B (criminal conspiracy). KPCC president K Sudhakaran is the second accused in the case.

The petitioner, who is working as inspector general of police training, submitted that a departmental inquiry under the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules was conducted against him and he was given a clean chit.

Lakshman said he was not in the picture when the FIR was registered on September 23, 2021, and that the allegations would not constitute any offence against him. The special investigation team had also filed an affidavit in the HC that no senior police officer was involved in the Monson case, he said, adding that he was falsely implicated in the case.

According to Lakshman, in the initial phase of the case, the victims had filed a petition before the CM and his name was not mentioned.

The IGP said he suspects that the ‘extra-constitutional brain’ is commandeering the DySP on this kind of illegal activity. Lakshman said he was arraigned as an accused after 22 months of the registration of the crime without a piece of incriminating material. The SIT has asked Lakshman to appear before it on July 31.

