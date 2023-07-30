Filmmaker T V Chandran chosen for J C Daniel award 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran filmmaker T V Chandran has been chosen for the prestigious J C Daniel Award for his contribution to Malayalam cinema. The highest industry honour accorded by the state government, the award carries a purse of Rs 5 lakh, citation and statuette.

Chandran was selected by a jury chaired by director K P Kumaran. Actor-writer V K Sreeraman, actor-filmmaker Revathi and Chalachitra Academy secretary C Ajoy were the other members of the panel.

Chandran has made major contributions to the growth of the parallel cinema movement in Malayalam, observed the jury. Chandran, who made his entry into movies as an actor in ‘Kabani Nadi Chuvannappol’ (1975), has been part of Malayalam cinema for the last five decades, as a filmmaker, scriptwriter, actor, and producer. Through his 15 Malayalam and two Tamil movies, Chandran has always advocated a progressive political stance and strong women-centric approach. Through an array of national and international honours, he has brought laurels to Malayalam cinema, the jury added.

The 72-year-old’s notable movies include Ponthan Mada, Mangamma, Dany, Ormakalundayirikkanam, Paadam Onnu: Oru Vilapam, Susanna, Kathavaseshan, Aadum Koothu and Bhoomi Malayalam. Chandran has won seven national awards, including one for best director in 1993, and 10 state film awards.

Nine of his movies have made it to the Indian Panorama section of various film festivals. His 1989 film Alicinte Anveshanam was nominated for the Golden Leopard at the Locarno Film Festival. Chandran has also directed three documentaries and three short films.

