Five-year-old girl's rape and murder: Kerala govt move to make police clearance mandatory for migrant workers

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: In the wake of the abduction, rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in Aluva recently, the state government is mulling to enact a law so as to make police clearance mandatory for migrant workers hired in Kerala.

Police clearance would be made mandatory for migrant workers in Kerala, Minister for General Education and Labour, V Sivankutty reportedly said.

The labour department's license would be made mandatory for agents who bring migrant workers to Kerala. Moreover, a mobile app named 'Adithi' will be launched in August for migrant workers, the minister was quoted as saying by Asianet.

ALSO READ | Aluva murder: Abducted minor girl sexually abused, strangled to death

It may be recalled that the five-year-old daughter of a couple from Bihar was abducted by a youth Asafak Alam from her rented house in Choornikkara. On Saturday noon, the body of the child was found abandoned in a marshy area behind the Aluva fish market.

Police with the help of CCTV camera footage managed to nab Alam. He allegedly confessed to the crime, police said.

CHENNAI: In the wake of the abduction, rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in Aluva recently, the state government is mulling to enact a law so as to make police clearance mandatory for migrant workers hired in Kerala. Police clearance would be made mandatory for migrant workers in Kerala, Minister for General Education and Labour, V Sivankutty reportedly said. The labour department's license would be made mandatory for agents who bring migrant workers to Kerala. Moreover, a mobile app named 'Adithi' will be launched in August for migrant workers, the minister was quoted as saying by Asianet.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ALSO READ | Aluva murder: Abducted minor girl sexually abused, strangled to death It may be recalled that the five-year-old daughter of a couple from Bihar was abducted by a youth Asafak Alam from her rented house in Choornikkara. On Saturday noon, the body of the child was found abandoned in a marshy area behind the Aluva fish market. Police with the help of CCTV camera footage managed to nab Alam. He allegedly confessed to the crime, police said.