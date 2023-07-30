Home States Kerala

Five-year-old girl's rape and murder: Kerala govt move to make police clearance mandatory for migrant workers

Police clearance would be made mandatory for migrant workers in Kerala, Minister for General Education and Labour, V Sivankutty said.

Published: 30th July 2023 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2023 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

Asafak Alam murdered the 5-year-old in Aluva. (Photo | Express)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: In the wake of the abduction, rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in Aluva recently, the state government is mulling to enact a law so as to make police clearance mandatory for migrant workers hired in Kerala.

Police clearance would be made mandatory for migrant workers in Kerala, Minister for General Education and Labour, V Sivankutty reportedly said.

The labour department's license would be made mandatory for agents who bring migrant workers to Kerala. Moreover, a mobile app named 'Adithi' will be launched in August for migrant workers, the minister was quoted as saying by Asianet.

ALSO READ | Aluva murder: Abducted minor girl sexually abused, strangled to death

It may be recalled that the five-year-old daughter of a couple from Bihar was abducted by a youth Asafak Alam from her rented house in Choornikkara. On Saturday noon, the body of the child was found abandoned in a marshy area behind the Aluva fish market. 

Police with the help of CCTV camera footage managed to nab Alam. He allegedly confessed to the crime, police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
five-year-old girl rape and murder Kerala V Sivankutty
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp