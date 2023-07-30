In a continuing trend, Alappuzha, Ernakulam post lowest birth rates

Home States Kerala

Published: 30th July 2023 06:12 AM

By M S Vidyanandan
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In keeping with the over-decadal trend, Alappuzha and Ernakulam residents are having fewer children compared to the rest of the state. In 2021, Alappuzha recorded the lowest crude birth rate, number of births per 1,000 population of 8, followed by Ernakulam (8.45), according to the latest Annual Vital Statistics report of the government. The state average was 11.94.

Since 2012, Alappuzha has reported the lowest birth rate, except in 2018 when Ernakulam took the honours. The case is different with Ernakulam: From a CBR of 14.26 and 10th position in 2012, the district dipped to 14th in 2018. Except for the 2018 one-off, it has been holding on to the 13th spot since 2017.

All districts in the state have posted a declining trend over the last decade, including topper Malappuram, where the birth rate decreased from 22.41 in 2012 to 18.44 in 2021. Flood-hit 2018 also saw an unassuming Wayanad occupying the second position, pushing Kozhikode to third. It has retained the position since. Other high-ranking districts in 2021 were Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod. Nine districts in the central and southern regions had birth rates below the state average. 

Kerala’s overall birth rate has been on a downward trend: Dr Anil Chandran

“Southern and central parts of Kerala are more developed when compared to the northern districts. The birth rate will show a declining trend with better living conditions. The state’s overall birth rate has been on a downward trend and will continue to be so,” said Dr Anil Chandran S, head of the Department of Demography at Kerala University. 

“Moreover, Kerala’s total fertility rate, birth per woman, is declining faster than the national rate. Since the 1980s, the TFR has been below replacement level,” he adds. 

The replacement fertility rate is 2.1, ie, the average number of children a woman would have for a stable population.

“A disproportionate increase in the aged population is the major consequence of low birth rate. It will be a burden to the health infrastructure. Marriage squeeze is another effect,” he said. In the Indian context, marriage squeeze is the relative scarcity of women to men of marriageable age within a geographical area.
The percentage of women in the fertile age group (15-49) is low in Alappuzha and Ernakulam, says Anil. 

