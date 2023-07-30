Home States Kerala

Kerala: Newly wed couple, kin dies after falling into river while taking selfie near Thiruvananthapuram

The young couple and their kin had gone to the river bank for sightseeing when tragedy struck them.

Published: 30th July 2023 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2023 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

Funeral, Graves, Graveyard, Death, Loved one

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: A newlywed couple and their kin had a fatal fall into a river while taking selfie near Thiruvananthapuram.

The bodies of the young couple were fished out of Pallickal River on Sunday. The body of their kin, Ansal Khan (22) was recovered on Saturday night.

Siddique (28) and his wife Naufiya Naushad (21) got married on July 16. The young couple were invited by a relative for a feast. Thus the couple arrived at the house of Ansal Khan in Pallickal panchayat on Saturday. 

After having lunch, the newlywed along with Ansal Khan went to the river bank on two motorcycles for sightseeing. They were trying to take photographs on their mobile phones when they fell into the river and drowned, say sources.

Some local people who came to fish in the river found the footwear and motorcycles and informed the police. The police launched a search operation after which the bodies were recovered.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Newlywed couple selfie drowned
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp