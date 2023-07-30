Kerala: Newly wed couple, kin dies after falling into river while taking selfie near Thiruvananthapuram

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: A newlywed couple and their kin had a fatal fall into a river while taking selfie near Thiruvananthapuram.

The bodies of the young couple were fished out of Pallickal River on Sunday. The body of their kin, Ansal Khan (22) was recovered on Saturday night.

Siddique (28) and his wife Naufiya Naushad (21) got married on July 16. The young couple were invited by a relative for a feast. Thus the couple arrived at the house of Ansal Khan in Pallickal panchayat on Saturday.

After having lunch, the newlywed along with Ansal Khan went to the river bank on two motorcycles for sightseeing. They were trying to take photographs on their mobile phones when they fell into the river and drowned, say sources.

Some local people who came to fish in the river found the footwear and motorcycles and informed the police. The police launched a search operation after which the bodies were recovered.



