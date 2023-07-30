Home States Kerala

Man, wife held for molesting and recording video of minor 

The victim revealed the ordeal to her school counsellors and the police were tipped off by Childline activists.

Child molestation

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Kollam police have arrested a couple who sexually abused a minor girl and uploaded the videos on pornographic sites. The arrested are Vishnu, of Kunnumpurath, Kanjirott, Kulathupuzha, and his wife Sweety.

Police said Vishnu befriended the 15-year-old girl over Instagram. After gaining her trust, he invited her to his house and molested her. Sweety is reported to have helped Vishnu in shooting and uploading the videos. 

The girl was abused multiple times over a one-year period. The couple was living in a rented house and the victim hailed from the locality, said Aneesh B, SHO, Kulathupuzha police station.

Vishnu is a welding worker and wife a degree student. The girl revealed the ordeal to school counsellors and the police were tipped off by Childline activists.

The accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. The police team led by SHO Aneesh B included sub-inspectors Balasubramanian K G, Shajahan, ASI Vinod Kumar, SCPO Sujith, CPOs Ratheesh and Ajina.

