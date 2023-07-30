Home States Kerala

'Sorry daughter,' says Kerala police in message about five-year-old's rape and murder, but reveals her name

Disclosing the identity of child victims is in violation of the Juvenile Justice Act and Section 23(2) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Published: 30th July 2023 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2023 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI: The Kerala police on Saturday revealed the name of five-year-old girl who was abducted, raped and murdered by a youth near Aluva recently.

"Forgive us, daughter," a tweet from the official handle of Kerala state police said on Saturday. However, the message revealed the name of the child as it went on to add, that the attempt to rescue the girl and give her safely back to her parents had gone in vain.

The Supreme Court has held that all subordinate courts should be careful not to reveal the identity of a rape victim in any proceedings.

Disclosing the identity of child victims is in violation of the Juvenile Justice Act and Section 23(2) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

It may be recalled that the five-year-old daughter of a couple from Bihar was abducted by a youth Asafak Alam from her rented house in Choornikkara. On Saturday noon, the body of the child was found abandoned in a marshy area behind the Aluva fish market. 

