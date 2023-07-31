Home States Kerala

Aluva minor girl murder: Bihar native remanded in judicial custody

Alam had abducted the girl, also from Bihar, from her rented residence in Choornikkara on Friday.

Published: 31st July 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

The body of the five-year-old girl being taken to the public crematorium at Keezhmadu near Aluva on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Bihar native who allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered a five-year-old girl in Kochi has been sent to judicial custody by the Aluva Judicial First Class Magistrate. The police have sought seven-day of custody of migrant worker Asafak Alam, 28, for further inquiry. A special Pocso court will consider the police’s petition on Monday.

Alam had abducted the girl, also from Bihar, from her rented residence in Choornikkara on Friday. Her body was found 21 hours later from a marshy land behind the Aluva fish market on Saturday. She was allegedly raped and murdered by Alam who lived on the same block as the girl’s family.

The police have slapped nine charges against Alam, including rape, murder, abduction and destruction of evidence. He has also been booked under relevant Sections of the Pocso Act. The police will begin his detailed interrogation and launch a probe to ascertain whether anyone else helped him.

Ernakulam Range DIG A Sreenivas said an investigation will be initiated to check whether more persons were involved. “We are talking to more witnesses who saw Alam with the girl. We will take him into custody and interrogate him in detail. If required, we will carry out a probe in Bihar too,” Sreenivas said, adding that it was confirmed that Alam was a native of the northern state. He said as per the information available, the 28-year-old was not involved in any other criminal case in the state.

Meanwhile, irate public prevented the police from completing evidence collection with Alam at the crime scene on Saturday. The process will resume after Alam is taken into custody. In the preliminary inquiry, he confessed to committing the crime alone.

Earlier, the police had taken three others, who had arranged the accommodation for Alam, into custody and released after questioning. Alam, who arrived in Kerala two to three years ago had started staying at Choornikkara only three days ago, said the police. The accused is lodged in Aluva sub-jail.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aluva minor girl murder
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp