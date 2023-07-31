DGP Tomin Thachankary to retire today; state police to accord farewell

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: DGP Tomin J Thachankary will retire from service on Monday. Born in Kalayanthani village of Idukki district, Thachankary is a 1987 batch IPS officer. He began his service in Alappuzha as an ASP and worked as SP in Kozhikode Rural, Idukki, Ernakulam Rural, Kannur, and Palakkad. He was SP in Kottayam Crime Branch, Special Cell of Crime Branch, Telecommunications, and Railways. He also worked as a DIG in the Ernakulam Crime Branch and Technical Services.

He also worked as IG in the State Crime Records Bureau, Police Headquarters, and Kannur Range. During his tenure as IG, he became the MD of Kerala Marketfed, Consumerfed, and Kerala Books and Publications Society. He also worked as the Protection of Civil Rights IG and Transport Commissioner. After being promoted as ADGP, his first posting was in Coastal Security. He was ADGP at Police Headquarters, the State Crime Records Bureau, the Armed Police Battalion, the Coastal Police, and the Crime Branch.

He held the additional charge of chairman and managing director of KSRTC. He held the duties of chairman and managing director of Kerala Books and Publications Society and managing director of Kerala Police Housing and Construction Corporation. He also worked as Fire and Rescue Services chief.

After being promoted as DGP, he was posted in KFC as its CMD. He then became the DGP of Investigation at the Human Rights Commission. His schooling was in Alakode, Kalayanthani, and Muthalakodam in Idukki district. After studying at SB College, Changanassery, he completed his Masters in Political Science from Delhi University.

The late Anita Thachankary is his wife. Megha Thachankary and Kavya Thachankary are his daughters. The Kerala Police will give him a farewell parade at the SAP Parade Ground in Thiruvananthapuram at 7.40am on Monday. An official send-off will also be organised at the police headquarters at 4pm on Monday.

Top brass of forest service to retire today

KOCHI: The top brass of forest department, except the new Head of Forest Force (HoFF), Ganga Singh, and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF planning) D Jayaprasad, will retire from service on Monday. Incumbent HoFF Bennichan Thomas, PCCF (Rebuild Kerala) Prakriti Srivastava, PCCF (Forest Management) Noyal Thomas, APCCF (Social Forestry) E Pradeep Kumar and PCCF on deputation in Ayush department Pramod Kumar Pathak are the officers who will retire. The government may hand over the post of Chief Wildlife Warden to Jayaprasad.

HoFF Bennichan Thomas will hand over the charge to Ganga Singh at the farewell ceremony scheduled to be held at Vanasree auditorium at the forest headquarters at 2.30pm on Monday. Forest Minister A K Saseendran will attend the function. As there are no IFS officers with 30 years of service, three additional PCCFs will be given charge of social forestry, forest management and Rebuild Kerala.

