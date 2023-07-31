Kerala: Registration of all migrant workers in the pipeline

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government is considering enacting a legislation for compulsory registration of all migrant workers in the state, Labour Minister V Sivankutty has said. The move comes in the backdrop of the abduction and murder of a five-year-old girl by a migrant worker in Aluva.

Currently, the state relies on the Inter-State Migrant Labour Act, of 1979, for issues concerning migrant workers. As per rules, registration is compulsory only if a contractor employs five or more migrant workers. This norm would change and details of all migrant labourers working in the state will come on official records, the minister said.

Besides, the government is also considering making police clearance certificate from the state concerned mandatory for all migrant workers, said Sivankutty.

‘Athithi’ app will be launched next month: Labour min

T’Puram: Sivankutty said the labour department will evolve the necessary mechanism for registration of migrant workers. Awas Insurance card has been brought out and around five lakh migrant workers

have registered for it. The department will take steps to identify and register migrant workers who have

not yet registered for the insurance card, he said. The ‘Athithi’ app that would contain comprehensive details of all migrant workers will be brought out next month. Officials will visit labour camps and work sites to register every migrant worker, he said.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government is considering enacting a legislation for compulsory registration of all migrant workers in the state, Labour Minister V Sivankutty has said. The move comes in the backdrop of the abduction and murder of a five-year-old girl by a migrant worker in Aluva. Currently, the state relies on the Inter-State Migrant Labour Act, of 1979, for issues concerning migrant workers. As per rules, registration is compulsory only if a contractor employs five or more migrant workers. This norm would change and details of all migrant labourers working in the state will come on official records, the minister said. Besides, the government is also considering making police clearance certificate from the state concerned mandatory for all migrant workers, said Sivankutty.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ‘Athithi’ app will be launched next month: Labour min T’Puram: Sivankutty said the labour department will evolve the necessary mechanism for registration of migrant workers. Awas Insurance card has been brought out and around five lakh migrant workers have registered for it. The department will take steps to identify and register migrant workers who have not yet registered for the insurance card, he said. The ‘Athithi’ app that would contain comprehensive details of all migrant workers will be brought out next month. Officials will visit labour camps and work sites to register every migrant worker, he said.