Kerala: Registration of all migrant workers in the pipeline

Published: 31st July 2023 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers stand in a queue

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The government is considering enacting a legislation for compulsory registration of all migrant workers in the state, Labour Minister V Sivankutty has said. The move comes in the backdrop of the abduction and murder of a five-year-old girl by a migrant worker in Aluva.

Currently, the state relies on the Inter-State Migrant Labour Act, of 1979, for issues concerning migrant workers. As per rules, registration is compulsory only if a contractor employs five or more migrant workers. This norm would change and details of all migrant labourers working in the state will come on official records, the minister said. 

Besides, the government is also considering making police clearance certificate from the state concerned mandatory for all migrant workers, said Sivankutty.

 ‘Athithi’ app will be launched next month: Labour min

T’Puram: Sivankutty said the labour department will evolve the necessary mechanism for registration of migrant workers. Awas Insurance card has been brought out and around five lakh migrant workers
have registered for it. The department will take steps to identify and register migrant workers who have
not yet registered for the insurance card, he said. The ‘Athithi’ app that would contain comprehensive details of all migrant workers will be brought out next month. Officials will visit labour camps and work sites to register every migrant worker, he said.

