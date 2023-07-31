Home States Kerala

Kerala Startup Mission, Lottery dept team up against fake tickets

Named ‘Lottery Challenge’, the mission is to weed out fake tickets  and bring in QR code facilities that will lead to efficient and accurate disbursal of prize money.

Published: 31st July 2023 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

With the resumption of lottery sales, vendors are finally back to their routine life after nearly two months of lockdown. Thangaraj, a Tamil Nadu native, sells tickets from Kaloor bus stand in Kochi

Image of a lottery seller used for representational purposes (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:    Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), in association with the Department of Lottery, is organising an innovative initiative that seeks to resolve two major issues plaguing the field of lucky draw of numbers. Named ‘Lottery Challenge’, the mission is to weed out fake tickets  and bring in QR code facilities that will lead to efficient and accurate disbursal of prize money.

For this, the Department of Lottery has invited applications from startups at https:// startupmission.kerala. gov.in/pages/lotterychallenge on or before August 15. The search is for a machine that will answer both problems. Lottery Challenge has been conceived amid the department’s conduct of seven weekly lotteries and a monthly lottery besides six bumper lotteries a year.

Authorities, pointing to an increasing prevalence of fake lottery tickets, said the department relies on manual checks and verification to identify fake tickets. To address this cumbersome and time-consuming process, the department is seeking a machine that can verify the authenticity of lottery tickets quickly and accurately to save time, reduce errors and increase the reliability of the prize disbursal process.

The same machine must also scan the QR code of the tickets at a faster pace, which will lead to efficient and accurate disbursal of prize money. This is to help avoid the task of scanning tickets that win prizes at the 35 offices across Kerala.

On average, 300,000 tickets are manually scanned daily, leading to considerable delay and errors. The Department of State Lotteries, under the Ministry of Finance, has the Secretary (Taxes Department) of the Kerala government as the authority specifically appointed to organise lottery and to regulate the sale of other state lotteries.

Flawed manual checks
The lottery department relies on manual checks and verification to identify fake tickets. The current process is time-consuming, requiring massive human resources. On average, 300,000 lottery tickets are manually scanned daily, leading to considerable delay and errors

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Startup Mission Kerala lottery Lottery Challenge
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp