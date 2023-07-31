Home States Kerala

Pocso Act needs revision, says former judge of Kerala High Court

A decade of using the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) law has exposed several shortcomings, said Justice Sunil Thomas, a judicial member, Central Administrative Tribunal.

Published: 31st July 2023 07:04 AM

POCSO

(Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Despite its intended purpose of protecting children from sexual abuse and other forms of aggression, a decade of using the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) law has exposed several shortcomings,said Justice Sunil Thomas, a judicial member, Central Administrative Tribunal and former judge of the Kerala High Court.

He highlighted issues such as the misuse of the law and conflicts of interest among healthcare professionals, while inaugurating the annual medical education conference of the Indian Association for Social Psychiatry (IASP) at Lake Song Resort Kumarakom on Sunday. He pointed out that while there has been an increasing number of cases registered under the   law, intended to protect children from sexual abuse and other forms of aggression, the conviction rates remain low. He emphasised that this situation calls for timely amendments to address the challenges effectively.

The conference, presided over by the national president of IASP, Dr U C Garg, was attended by Dr Varghese Punnoose, Professor & Head of Psychiatry at Government Medical College Kottayam, Dr Roy Abraham Kallivayalil, Dr Albert V Samuel, the state president of the Indian Association of Psychiatry, and Dr Bobby Thomas Kokkatt.

