Seven tourists from Kerala ‘abscond for jobs’ in Israel

Green Oasis Tours and Travels, a Malappuram-based travel agency, organised a 11-day trip for a group comprising 47 people to Jordan, Israel and Egypt on July 25.

Israel Flag

Israel Flag for representational purpose.(Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM:  In a bizzare turn of events, seven Keralites who were part of a tour group went missing in Israel last Friday. The travel agency that organised the trip alleged that the missing tourists “absconded in search of jobs” in the West Asian country.

Green Oasis Tours and Travels, a Malappuram-based travel agency, organised a 11-day trip for a group comprising 47 people to Jordan, Israel and Egypt on July 25. Nine of them were denied visas to enter Israel, and the remaining 38 entered Israel after completing a three-day visit to Jordan, the agency’s managing director Abdul Jaleel said.

“Last Friday, seven of them went missing. In fact, they intentionally absconded to find jobs, including as domestic help, in Israel, bypassing legal channels,” he said. Their plan is to earn some money and return to India with the assistance of the Indian Embassy in Israel, he alleged. Of the seven, four are from Thiruvananthapuram and three from Kollam, he said.

Certain rackets in Kerala recruit people for jobs in Israel and send them as tourists to that country along with genuine travellers. Once inside Israel, they abscond, he alleged. Such rackets charge hefty amounts for the illegal activity.

Abdul Jaleel said the tour fee of five of the missing people was paid by a single person. An individual paid Rs 14 lakh through his bank account as tour fee for a group of 11 people. Visa applications of six of them were rejected while the remaining five got into Israel and absconded, he said. 

The Israeli destination partner of the agency has demanded a compensation of $15,000 per person gone missing, citing losses incurred due to their disappearance. The travel of the rest of the group in Israel will be affected if the payment is not made.

Aid sought to repatriate seven to Kerala

Abdul Jaleel said they have filed a complaint with the Malappuram district police chief Sujith Das, Kerala DGP, the chief minister, the Union ministry of external affairs, and the Israel embassy, seeking assistance to repatriate the seven individuals back to Kerala.

“Such unlawful activities not only tarnish the reputation of the country but also risk potential repercussions, including Israel ceasing to accept visa applications from India,” he said.

Missing 

  1. The seven who were part of a tour group went missing last Friday
  2. Four of them are from Thiruvananthapuram and three from Kollam
  3. Travel agency alleged that they “absconded in search of jobs” in Israel
