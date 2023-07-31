Home States Kerala

Vinod Kumar promoted as DGP, named VACB director

ADGP Manoj Abraham, the VACB director, replaces Kumar as the intelligence chief.

Published: 31st July 2023 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

T K Vinod Kumar

Newly promoted DGP T K Vinod Kumar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:   The state government on Sunday effected a major reshuffle in the police top brass, promoting state intelligence chief T K Vinod Kumar to the rank of DGP and posting him as director of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB). Kumar has been promoted, as DGP-rank officer Tomin J Thachankary is set to retire on July 31.

ADGP Manoj Abraham, the VACB director, replaces Kumar as the intelligence chief. K Padmakumar, a DGP-rank officer presently in charge of the prisons department, is the new chief of the fire and rescue services department.

ADGP Balram Kumar Upadhyaya, presently in charge of the state police headquarters, will head the Prisons department. Kochi City Police Commissioner K Sethuraman has been promoted as Inspector General of Police (North Zone). A Akbar has been named the new Kochi police commissioner. Neeraj Kumar Gupta, who was IG (North Zone), has been made in charge of the police headquarters.

Two ex-cadre posts created

T’Puram: ADGP M R Ajith Kumar has been given charge of various battalions in the state. The government order issued on Sunday also created two ex-cadre posts – the IG (Kerala State Human Rights Commission), and Deputy IG (Anti-Terrorist Squad).

P Prakash, IG (Intelligence), and Putta Vimaladitya, DIG (Kannur Range) have been appointed to the posts, respectively. DIG Thomson Jose has been posted as DIG (Kannur Range), while H Venkatesh, ADGP (Crimes) has been posted as IG (Cyber Operations) and IG (State Crime Records Bureau).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T K Vinod Kumar Tomin J Thachankary
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp