Vinod Kumar promoted as DGP, named VACB director

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Sunday effected a major reshuffle in the police top brass, promoting state intelligence chief T K Vinod Kumar to the rank of DGP and posting him as director of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB). Kumar has been promoted, as DGP-rank officer Tomin J Thachankary is set to retire on July 31.

ADGP Manoj Abraham, the VACB director, replaces Kumar as the intelligence chief. K Padmakumar, a DGP-rank officer presently in charge of the prisons department, is the new chief of the fire and rescue services department.

ADGP Balram Kumar Upadhyaya, presently in charge of the state police headquarters, will head the Prisons department. Kochi City Police Commissioner K Sethuraman has been promoted as Inspector General of Police (North Zone). A Akbar has been named the new Kochi police commissioner. Neeraj Kumar Gupta, who was IG (North Zone), has been made in charge of the police headquarters.

Two ex-cadre posts created

T’Puram: ADGP M R Ajith Kumar has been given charge of various battalions in the state. The government order issued on Sunday also created two ex-cadre posts – the IG (Kerala State Human Rights Commission), and Deputy IG (Anti-Terrorist Squad).

P Prakash, IG (Intelligence), and Putta Vimaladitya, DIG (Kannur Range) have been appointed to the posts, respectively. DIG Thomson Jose has been posted as DIG (Kannur Range), while H Venkatesh, ADGP (Crimes) has been posted as IG (Cyber Operations) and IG (State Crime Records Bureau).

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Sunday effected a major reshuffle in the police top brass, promoting state intelligence chief T K Vinod Kumar to the rank of DGP and posting him as director of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB). Kumar has been promoted, as DGP-rank officer Tomin J Thachankary is set to retire on July 31. ADGP Manoj Abraham, the VACB director, replaces Kumar as the intelligence chief. K Padmakumar, a DGP-rank officer presently in charge of the prisons department, is the new chief of the fire and rescue services department. ADGP Balram Kumar Upadhyaya, presently in charge of the state police headquarters, will head the Prisons department. Kochi City Police Commissioner K Sethuraman has been promoted as Inspector General of Police (North Zone). A Akbar has been named the new Kochi police commissioner. Neeraj Kumar Gupta, who was IG (North Zone), has been made in charge of the police headquarters.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Two ex-cadre posts created T’Puram: ADGP M R Ajith Kumar has been given charge of various battalions in the state. The government order issued on Sunday also created two ex-cadre posts – the IG (Kerala State Human Rights Commission), and Deputy IG (Anti-Terrorist Squad). P Prakash, IG (Intelligence), and Putta Vimaladitya, DIG (Kannur Range) have been appointed to the posts, respectively. DIG Thomson Jose has been posted as DIG (Kannur Range), while H Venkatesh, ADGP (Crimes) has been posted as IG (Cyber Operations) and IG (State Crime Records Bureau).