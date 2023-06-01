Fire breaks out in Alappuzha-Kannur Express coach; same train involved in Elathur arson attack case

By Express News Service

KANNUR: A coach of the Alappuzha – Kannur Express train which had halted at the Kannur station was completely gutted by fire on Thursday.

According to railway officials, the train ended its trip at the station at 11.45 pm and after all passengers got down, the train was shifted to the yard.

The train was halted at the third platform. The incident took place at around 1.30 a.m. No casualties have been reported.

It was the railway workers who first witnessed the smoke coming out of the bogey, and they immediately informed the fire department and police about the incident. Three units of the fire force reached the spot and doused the fire after around an hour.

It is to be noted that nearly two months after an attempt was made to set a train ablaze, the bogey of the same train caught on fire.

On April 2, three people were killed and several others sustained burn injuries after a person, identified as Shahrukh Saifi of Shaheen Bagh, who's now in judicial custody, splashed petrol inside the compartment of the moving Alappuzha-Kannur Express train when it reached Elathur in Kozhikode.

KANNUR: A coach of the Alappuzha – Kannur Express train which had halted at the Kannur station was completely gutted by fire on Thursday. According to railway officials, the train ended its trip at the station at 11.45 pm and after all passengers got down, the train was shifted to the yard. The train was halted at the third platform. The incident took place at around 1.30 a.m. No casualties have been reported. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It was the railway workers who first witnessed the smoke coming out of the bogey, and they immediately informed the fire department and police about the incident. Three units of the fire force reached the spot and doused the fire after around an hour. It is to be noted that nearly two months after an attempt was made to set a train ablaze, the bogey of the same train caught on fire. On April 2, three people were killed and several others sustained burn injuries after a person, identified as Shahrukh Saifi of Shaheen Bagh, who's now in judicial custody, splashed petrol inside the compartment of the moving Alappuzha-Kannur Express train when it reached Elathur in Kozhikode.