Home States Kerala

Fire breaks out in Alappuzha-Kannur Express coach; same train involved in Elathur arson attack case

According to railway officials, the train ended its trip at the station at 11.45  pm and after all passengers got down, the train was shifted to the yard. 

Published: 01st June 2023 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2023 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

A coach of the Alappuzha – Kannur Express train halted at the Kannur station was completely gutted by fire.

A coach of the Alappuzha – Kannur Express train halted at the Kannur station was completely gutted by fire.

By Express News Service

KANNUR: A coach of the Alappuzha – Kannur Express train which had halted at the Kannur station was completely gutted by fire on Thursday. 

According to railway officials, the train ended its trip at the station at 11.45  pm and after all passengers got down, the train was shifted to the yard. 

The train was halted at the third platform. The incident took place at around 1.30 a.m. No casualties have been reported. 

It was the railway workers who first witnessed the smoke coming out of the bogey, and they immediately informed the fire department and police about the incident. Three units of the fire force reached the spot and doused the fire after around an hour.

It is to be noted that nearly two months after an attempt was made to set a train ablaze, the bogey of the same train caught on fire. 

On April 2, three people were killed and several others sustained burn injuries after a person, identified as Shahrukh Saifi of Shaheen Bagh, who's now in judicial custody, splashed petrol inside the compartment of the moving Alappuzha-Kannur Express train when it reached Elathur in Kozhikode.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kannur Alappuzha – Kannur Express train Kerala train catches fire
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp