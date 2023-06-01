Home States Kerala

Kerala's Kalamassery to ‘dump’ yards for open gyms

On June 3, under the leadership of ward members and Kudumbashree workers, house visits will be conducted in panchayats and waste will be collected.

Published: 01st June 2023 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2023 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Waste treatment, garbage dump, dump yard

Representational Image

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vacant plots of land that were used to dump garbage in Kalamassery municipality will soon be converted into open gyms. The project will be implemented with the support of the ‘Kalamassery with Cleanliness’ campaign, spearheaded by Industries Minister P Rajeeve, who is also the constituency MLA.

As part of the decision, nearly 20 open gyms will be set up in several parts of the municipality, said the minister. “There are several places in the municipality that are overflowing with garbage. Through the campaign, which will be launched on June 3, the areas will be made garbage-free. These will later be converted to open gyms. CSR funds of companies will be used for the project,” said the minister.

Rajeeve said the cleaning drive is being organised with the support of educational institutions, local self-government bodies, residents’ associations, the National Service Scheme, Haritha Karma Sena, and Kudumbashree. On June 3, under the leadership of ward members and Kudumbashree workers, house visits will be conducted in panchayats and waste will be collected.

The minister said that a mass cleaning drive will be held on June 4 under the leadership of higher secondary and college students, people’s representatives, public servants, and residents’ associations. 

“On this day, public places where garbage is piled up will be cleaned. Plants will be sown in the cleared areas on World Environment Day -- June 5. Residents’ associations will be given the task of maintaining them. Cameras will be installed with the help of local self-government bodies to prevent the dumping of waste again in the cleaned areas,” minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalamassery municipality vacant plots garbage dump open gyms Kalamassery with Cleanliness
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp