Kerala's Kalamassery to ‘dump’ yards for open gyms

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vacant plots of land that were used to dump garbage in Kalamassery municipality will soon be converted into open gyms. The project will be implemented with the support of the ‘Kalamassery with Cleanliness’ campaign, spearheaded by Industries Minister P Rajeeve, who is also the constituency MLA.

As part of the decision, nearly 20 open gyms will be set up in several parts of the municipality, said the minister. “There are several places in the municipality that are overflowing with garbage. Through the campaign, which will be launched on June 3, the areas will be made garbage-free. These will later be converted to open gyms. CSR funds of companies will be used for the project,” said the minister.

Rajeeve said the cleaning drive is being organised with the support of educational institutions, local self-government bodies, residents’ associations, the National Service Scheme, Haritha Karma Sena, and Kudumbashree. On June 3, under the leadership of ward members and Kudumbashree workers, house visits will be conducted in panchayats and waste will be collected.

The minister said that a mass cleaning drive will be held on June 4 under the leadership of higher secondary and college students, people’s representatives, public servants, and residents’ associations.

“On this day, public places where garbage is piled up will be cleaned. Plants will be sown in the cleared areas on World Environment Day -- June 5. Residents’ associations will be given the task of maintaining them. Cameras will be installed with the help of local self-government bodies to prevent the dumping of waste again in the cleaned areas,” minister said.

KOCHI: Vacant plots of land that were used to dump garbage in Kalamassery municipality will soon be converted into open gyms. The project will be implemented with the support of the ‘Kalamassery with Cleanliness’ campaign, spearheaded by Industries Minister P Rajeeve, who is also the constituency MLA. As part of the decision, nearly 20 open gyms will be set up in several parts of the municipality, said the minister. “There are several places in the municipality that are overflowing with garbage. Through the campaign, which will be launched on June 3, the areas will be made garbage-free. These will later be converted to open gyms. CSR funds of companies will be used for the project,” said the minister. Rajeeve said the cleaning drive is being organised with the support of educational institutions, local self-government bodies, residents’ associations, the National Service Scheme, Haritha Karma Sena, and Kudumbashree. On June 3, under the leadership of ward members and Kudumbashree workers, house visits will be conducted in panchayats and waste will be collected.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The minister said that a mass cleaning drive will be held on June 4 under the leadership of higher secondary and college students, people’s representatives, public servants, and residents’ associations. “On this day, public places where garbage is piled up will be cleaned. Plants will be sown in the cleared areas on World Environment Day -- June 5. Residents’ associations will be given the task of maintaining them. Cameras will be installed with the help of local self-government bodies to prevent the dumping of waste again in the cleaned areas,” minister said.