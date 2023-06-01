Home States Kerala

LDF, UDF share spoils in local body byelection

The lone UDF-backed independent who won was Manikandan B from Parayambalam ward in Muthalamada grama panchayat in Palakkad who wrested the seat from the LDF.  

Published: 01st June 2023 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2023 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Party workers waving LDF flag while celebrating the victory in Kozhikode. (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

Representational image (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: LDF and UDF shared the spoils almost equally among themselves in the local body byelection held in 19 wards across nine districts on Tuesday. 

While the official candidates of both fronts won seven seats each, the overall tally of LDF was slightly better at nine after two independent candidates backed by it won. The UDF’s total tally, along with one independent candidate, stood at eight.

The other two seats were bagged by the BJP and an independent respectively. BJP won from Kallumala ward of Kanjirappuzha grama panchayat in Palakkad after its candidate Shobhana wrested the sitting seat of LDF by a margin of 92 votes, Bhanurekha R, Independent candidate in Bammannur ward of Peringottukurissi grama panchayat in Palakkad, was another winner. 

The LDF-backed independent candidates who won were A Aji from the Municipal Office ward of Cherthala municipality and Manikandan Master from Akaloor East ward in Lakkidi Peroor grama panchayat in Palakkad. The lone UDF-backed independent who won was Manikandan B from Parayambalam ward in Muthalamada grama panchayat in Palakkad who wrested the seat from the LDF.  

The byelection was held in two corporation wards, two municipal council wards and 15 grama panchayats. While LDF retained the Muttada ward in Thiruvananthapuram corporation, UDF retained the Pallipram ward in Kannur corporation. In addition to Cherthala municipality, polling was also held in Kottayam municipality where UDF retained its sitting seat Puthanthodu.

Total seats - 19

LDF - 9 (2 independents)BJP - 1 

UDF - 8 (1 independent)Ind - 1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 LDF UDF
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp