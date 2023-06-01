LDF, UDF share spoils in local body byelection

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: LDF and UDF shared the spoils almost equally among themselves in the local body byelection held in 19 wards across nine districts on Tuesday.

While the official candidates of both fronts won seven seats each, the overall tally of LDF was slightly better at nine after two independent candidates backed by it won. The UDF’s total tally, along with one independent candidate, stood at eight.

The other two seats were bagged by the BJP and an independent respectively. BJP won from Kallumala ward of Kanjirappuzha grama panchayat in Palakkad after its candidate Shobhana wrested the sitting seat of LDF by a margin of 92 votes, Bhanurekha R, Independent candidate in Bammannur ward of Peringottukurissi grama panchayat in Palakkad, was another winner.

The LDF-backed independent candidates who won were A Aji from the Municipal Office ward of Cherthala municipality and Manikandan Master from Akaloor East ward in Lakkidi Peroor grama panchayat in Palakkad. The lone UDF-backed independent who won was Manikandan B from Parayambalam ward in Muthalamada grama panchayat in Palakkad who wrested the seat from the LDF.

The byelection was held in two corporation wards, two municipal council wards and 15 grama panchayats. While LDF retained the Muttada ward in Thiruvananthapuram corporation, UDF retained the Pallipram ward in Kannur corporation. In addition to Cherthala municipality, polling was also held in Kottayam municipality where UDF retained its sitting seat Puthanthodu.

Total seats - 19

LDF - 9 (2 independents)BJP - 1



UDF - 8 (1 independent)Ind - 1

