Newcomers given rousing welcome as schools in Kerala reopened on June 1

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An estimated three lakh students who joined Class one this year, in schools following the state syllabus, were given a rousing reception as part of the 'praveshanolsavam' programme to welcome newcomers on school reopening day (June 1).

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the state-level 'praveshanolsavam' progamme at Malayinkeezh Vocational Higher Secondary School in Thiruvananthapuram, Similar programmes were held simultaneously at the district and school levels.

In his message to the students, the Chief Minister urged them to develop a deep sense of social commitment instead of being bookworms. He also cautioned them against the drug menace in school campuses. He added that the government has allocated substantial funds to refurbish existing infrastructure and improve basic amenities in schools.

The Chief Minister reminded that in 2016, over five lakh students had deserted government and aided schools owing to poor standards. However, new enrollments of over 10 lakh students were witnessed in the public education sector over the past seven years thanks to the numerous initiatives of the LDF government in the sector, he said.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty, who presided over the function, said 210 instructional days have been ensured in the academic calendar of 2023-24. Instead of the usual practice of starting summer vacations on April 1, it will commence on April 6 in 2024 to ensure sufficient instructional days in the current academic year, he added.

Various cultural programmes by children were staged ahead of the inaugural function, The Chief Minister also distributed study materials and school bags to the children who joined Class one. Ministers GR Anil, Antony Raju, general education secretary Rani George, director of general education S Shanavas and other senior officials of the department were also present.

