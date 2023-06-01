Home States Kerala

Newcomers given rousing welcome as schools in Kerala reopened on June 1

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the state-level 'praveshanolsavam' progamme at Malayinkeezh Vocational Higher Secondary School in Thiruvananthapuram

Published: 01st June 2023 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2023 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

Education Minister V Sivankutty and CM Pinarayi Vijayan interacting with children school reopening day.(Photo | Facebook, V Sivakutty)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An estimated three lakh students who joined Class one this year, in schools following the state syllabus, were given a rousing reception as part of the 'praveshanolsavam' programme to welcome newcomers on school reopening day (June 1).

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the state-level 'praveshanolsavam' progamme at Malayinkeezh Vocational Higher Secondary School in Thiruvananthapuram, Similar programmes were held simultaneously at the district and school levels.

In his message to the students, the Chief Minister urged them to develop a deep sense of social commitment instead of being bookworms. He also cautioned them against the drug menace in school campuses. He added that the government has allocated substantial funds to refurbish existing infrastructure and improve basic amenities in schools.

The Chief Minister reminded that in 2016, over five lakh students had deserted government and aided schools owing to poor standards. However, new enrollments of over 10 lakh students were witnessed in the public education sector over the past seven years thanks to the numerous initiatives of the LDF government in the sector, he said.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty, who presided over the function, said 210 instructional days have been ensured in the academic calendar of 2023-24. Instead of the usual practice of starting summer vacations on April 1, it will commence on April 6 in 2024 to ensure sufficient instructional days in the current academic year, he added.

Various cultural programmes by children were staged ahead of the inaugural function, The Chief Minister also distributed study materials and school bags to the children who joined Class one.  Ministers GR Anil, Antony Raju, general education secretary Rani George, director of general education S Shanavas and other senior officials of the department were also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Praveshanolsavam Kerala school reopening day
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp