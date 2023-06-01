PWD constructs and Kerala Water Authority digs up; standoff continues over roads

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The standoff between the public works department (PWD) and the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) over digging up the newly finished roads in the state does not seem to end soon. Even after Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas assured that there would not be any dispute between the two departments over road cutting, the situation has not improved.

The excavation by the KWA on newly-constructed or renovated roads is rampant, with the public on the receiving end. In the state capital, the department has defaced many roads, creating traffic congestion and inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians. The KWA is carrying out works in major parts in the capital, including Kowdiar, Sasthamangalam, Vellayambalam, Jagathy, Poojappura, Pettah and Vazhuthacaud. Even the small roads are not spared.

Kamala Chandran, 82, a resident of VJ Lane, expressed happiness when the PWD, after a decade-long wait, decided to tar the steep potholed road near her house.

“Unfortunately, our joy did not last for long. The road was tarred on Saturday. But, in less than 16 hours, the residents noticed water leakage in two spots on the road. Much to our horror, the KWA authorities started digging the road to repair the damage,” said Kamala.

Meanwhile, a top official with the PWD defended the KWA’s action stating that the road was dug up as part of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

“The PWD in December 2022 issued an order stating that the KWA and other agencies should not excavate the roads without a valid reason and prior permission. Since then, the unnecessary digging up of roads has been considerably reduced. But exemptions are given in certain areas to carry out the works of the state government’s Jal Jeevan Mission. If these works are not done on time, the fund will lapse.

That said, the KWA has been asked to cover the dug-up roads as soon as the works are completed,” said the official. According to a senior engineer with the KWA, the road excavation is being carried out as part of the Jal Jeevan Mission and also for other traditional drinking water projects in the state.

“As per the Centre’s instruction, the Jal Jeevan Mission project should be completed by March 2024. Hence, the Centre suggested the state government provide an exemption for road cutting. The PWD, while constructing the roads, should leave a space on one side to lay water pipes. As this has not happened in many areas, we are forced to dig up the roads,” he said.

Prior nod needed

The PWD in December 2022 issued an order stating that the KWA and other agencies should not excavate roads without prior permission.

Exemptions are given to carry out the works of State’s Jal Jeevan Mission.

