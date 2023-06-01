Rs 25 lakh solatium for kin of Dr Vandana Das, J S Renjith

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to grant Rs 25 lakh each to the kin of Dr Vandana Das and J S Renjith. A young house surgeon, Vandana, was killed by a patient at the Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital. The assistance to her family will be given from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

Renjith, a fireman at the Chackai fire station, was killed in the line of duty. The aid to his family will be provided from the Kerala Medical Services Corporation’s fund.

A sum of Rs 10 lakh will be given to the wife of S R Rajesh Kumar, a temporary pump operation who died after falling into a water tank. The ex-gratia will be given from the KWA’s fund.

Kerala Puraskaram

The guidelines of Kerala Puraskaram will be revised. The three-level committees selecting winners will be allowed to function as search committees. Central government’s Padma award recipients will not be considered for the honour. Indian citizens residing in the state for at least ten years will be considered.

Jal Jeevan Mission

The guidelines prepared by the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Department to take over the land owned by private parties for the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission were approved by the Cabinet.

The land will be allotted to St Antony’s School at Valiyathura to compensate for the 36.752 cents of land donated by it for the government’s Punargeham project to rehabilitate fishermen’s families. 27.61 cents of land in Pettah village will be given to the school.

Amendments will be made to the Private Industrial Estate Scheme 2022 to facilitate more enterprises and job opportunities. Conditional salary revision was approved for permanent employees of the Kerala State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre. Tom K Thomas will be appointed the Malappuram District Government Pleader and Public Prosecutor.

