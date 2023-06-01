Study report on proposed metro projects in Kerala likely by month-end

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The submission of the study report on the comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) and alternate traffic analysis (ATS) for deciding the type of metro system to be constructed in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode has been delayed. The Urban Mass Transit Company Limited (UMTC), responsible for the study, is expected to submit the report to the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) by the end of this month. The delay is primarily due to factors such as the consideration of an underground metro proposal in certain areas of Thiruvananthapuram. Sources said that UMTC has requested a one-month extension for submitting the report, which has led to the postponement of the high-level meeting with project stakeholders in Thiruvananthapuram to the last week of June.

In the meantime, the KMRL has extended the tender for constructing a flyover at Sreekaryam, as part of the metro project in the capital city, by an additional week. The new deadline for the tender is June 5. The final report from UMTC is crucial for finalising the type of metro system suitable for Thiruvananthapuram. Once the report is submitted, a meeting will be convened with elected representatives and officials to make the decision. A similar meeting will be held in Kozhikode to determine the metro system for that city.

However, the KMRL is continuing its efforts to proceed with the implementation of the metro project in the capital city, including the tender proceedings for the proposed flyover at Sreekaryam, a source said.

The initial deadline for the study report submission was March 31, but it has been delayed multiple times. The KMRL had announced the report would be submitted in May, but now it is confirmed it will be submitted in June. Concerns have been raised by residents and supporters of the Thiruvananthapuram metro project over the delays.

“Even after the report is submitted, there is a possibility of additional delays due to suggestions and opinions regarding the metro routes and designs. Therefore, the people of Thiruvananthapuram are eager for the project to be implemented soon,” Rajesh S M, a technology professional and supporter of the project said. The KMRL is preparing for implementation, as the Centre has informed the state government that it prefers a single company to oversee metro projects in the state. Initially, the Union government had proposed a metrolite model instead of a light metro for the city.

However, the state government is hesitant about the metrolite model due to its lack of operational experience in the country, considering its implementation as an experimental approach. Once the study report is submitted, a detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared and sent to the state government for approval. It will then be forwarded to the Centre, which serves as the sanctioning authority for metro rail projects.

