Thangal family member heads revolt in IUML

KOZHIKODE: Putting the IUML in a tight spot, the party’s late president Panakkad Syed Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal’s son has seized the initiative to address the shortage of Plus One seats in Malabar. The foundation in memory of the late leader, headed by his son Panakkad Syed Mueen Ali Shihab Thangal and K S Hamza, who was ousted from the League, met in Kozhikode on Tuesday and decided to approach the authorites, including the CM, to apprise and convince them of the gravity of the issue. They will also meet opposition leaders.

The IUML, already on the backfoot, as it has failed to address the shortage of seats in Malabar despite holding the education portfolio for decades, has, so far, refrained from making any statements on the issue. IUML strongman P K Kunhalikutty is the bête noire of both Mueen Ali Thangal and Hamza.

Expelled students federation leaders among attendees

Hamza was expelled from the party a few months ago for alleged anti-party activities. He had come out in the open against the IUML leadership, especially Kunhalikutty, raising serious allegations. Mueen Ali Thangal had alleged that it was Kunhalikutty’s dealings that led to Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning his father.

Representatives of various organisations, including the two factions of the Sunnis, two factions of the Indian National League (INL) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former leaders of Muslim Students Federation, who were expelled from the organisation during the Haritha controversy, attended the meeting.

IUML observers are closely eyeing the development with keen interest. The alleged move by Kunhalikutty to take the party to the left fold has driven a fault line within the IUML with leaders like M K Muneer and K M Shaji fighting the move tooth and nail.

Mueen Ali Thangal ‘s dissident moves will add to the woes of the party. The presence of a member of the Panakkad family at the forefront of the revolt makes it all the more significant. Tuesday’s meeting felt that the path shown by Hyder Ali Thangal should be the guiding light for minorities, especially Muslims, at the crucial juncture of political changes in the country.

The community’s advance in education, its social and economic development and unity among Muslim organisations were the dreams nurtured by Hyder Ali Thangal. Taking a dig at the IUML, the meeting said the educational system in Malabar is in the doldrums though the majority of the education ministers had been from the region.

