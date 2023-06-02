Home States Kerala

Congress leader arrested in Kerala for loan fraud, abetment of suicide

Abraham told reporters outside the court that he was forcibly arrested during treatment and that his arrest was politically motivated.

Published: 02nd June 2023 08:19 AM

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: The police have recorded the arrest of the former president of Pulpally Service Cooperative Bank in connection with a loan fraud case and the death of the complainant. 

The arrest of K K Abraham, who is also the state Congress general secretary, was recorded at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Wednesday. He was taken into custody on Tuesday in connection with the death of Rajendran Nair, 60, but was hospitalised after he complained of health issues.

Abraham was produced before the Sultan Bathery Munsiff Magistrate Court which sent him to 14-day judicial custody on Thursday. He has been charged with cheating, forgery and abetment of suicide. Another accused Rema Devi, the former secretary of the bank, was arrested and placed in remand on Wednesday. The court on Thursday rejected both their bail petitions.

Abraham told reporters outside the court that he was forcibly arrested during treatment and that his arrest was politically motivated. There are 10 accused persons in the case. Pulpally resident Rajendran, a victim of the loan fraud allegedly perpetrated by the bank’s officials, died after consuming poison on Tuesday.  

