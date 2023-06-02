Home States Kerala

 Divakaran’s book represents his perspective, may not align with mine: Kerala CM

He also jokingly remarked that Divakaran understands the marketing strategies required to promote a book, alluding to the ongoing discussions surrounding the work.

Published: 02nd June 2023 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2023 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan releasing CPI veteran C Divakaran's autobiography 'Kanalvazhikaliloode' by handing over a copy to CPI state chief Kanam Rajendran (Photo | EPS)

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan releasing CPI veteran C Divakaran's autobiography 'Kanalvazhikaliloode' by handing over a copy to CPI state chief Kanam Rajendran (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: During the release of CPI veteran C Divakaran’s autobiography Kanalvazhikaliloode, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that he did not consider it relevant to discuss whether he agreed or disagreed with the viewpoints expressed by Divakaran in the book.

Pinarayi said, “Divakaran’s views may not align with my own, as the book represents his perspective. However, there is also room for finding areas of mutual cooperation. In the face of attempts to erode such cooperation, it is important for everyone to fight against it.”

Pinarayi presented a copy of the book to CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran during the event held at Ayyanakali Hall in Thiruvananthapuram. Kanam, speaking at the occasion, highlighted that Divakaran takes full responsibility for the statements made in his autobiography.

He also jokingly remarked that Divakaran understands the marketing strategies required to promote a book, alluding to the ongoing discussions surrounding the work. Kanam further noted that Divakaran’s autobiography serves as a record of the CPI’s growth in the capital district.

Other notable figures who spoke at the event included CPI leader Sathyan Mokeri, former chief secretary K Jayakumar, and George Onakkoor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPI veteran C Divakaran’s autobiography Kanalvazhikaliloode
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp