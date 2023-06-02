 Divakaran’s book represents his perspective, may not align with mine: Kerala CM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: During the release of CPI veteran C Divakaran’s autobiography Kanalvazhikaliloode, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that he did not consider it relevant to discuss whether he agreed or disagreed with the viewpoints expressed by Divakaran in the book.

Pinarayi said, “Divakaran’s views may not align with my own, as the book represents his perspective. However, there is also room for finding areas of mutual cooperation. In the face of attempts to erode such cooperation, it is important for everyone to fight against it.”

Pinarayi presented a copy of the book to CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran during the event held at Ayyanakali Hall in Thiruvananthapuram. Kanam, speaking at the occasion, highlighted that Divakaran takes full responsibility for the statements made in his autobiography.

He also jokingly remarked that Divakaran understands the marketing strategies required to promote a book, alluding to the ongoing discussions surrounding the work. Kanam further noted that Divakaran’s autobiography serves as a record of the CPI’s growth in the capital district.

Other notable figures who spoke at the event included CPI leader Sathyan Mokeri, former chief secretary K Jayakumar, and George Onakkoor.

