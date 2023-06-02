Home States Kerala

Huge cauldrons to make palpayasam at Guruvayur temple ready at Mannar

Mannar situated near Mavelikkara is home to artisans who have traditional expertise in making brass utensils and vessels of different shapes and sizes.

Published: 02nd June 2023

Workers of Sivananda Handicrafts giving final touches to a large cauldron  (vaarppu) at Mannar in Alappuzha | Express

By Biju E Paul
ALAPPUZHA: Four huge cauldrons (Vaarppu) for preparing ‘palpayasam’ at Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple are nearing completion at a foundry in Mannar in the district. The vessels weighing between 2,400kg to 2,500kg each are getting ready for delivery at the foundry of Sivananda Handicrafts at Eramathoor in Mannar. Each vessel has the capacity to prepare 1,000 litres of payasam, said Sivanandan Arunodayam, owner of the foundry unit. 

Mannar situated near Mavelikkara is home to artisans who have traditional expertise in making brass utensils and vessels of different shapes and sizes. “These vessels are the biggest ones made by any handicraft unit in Mannar. A total of 12 containers were moulded in the foundry, four of which have a capacity of 1,000 litres. There are also smaller ones weighing 750kg, 500kg and 200 kg. The vessels will be handed over to the temple authorities this week,” Sivanandan said.

The new vessels were moulded after melting old vessels belonging to the temple. It took three months to complete the work. The process of moulding brass utensils requires high expertise. “First a big pit is dug in the ground. Then a model of the vessel is created using wax. Later, the wax is covered with clay and the wax is melted away by heating the clay. After that the molten metal is poured into the vacant space where the wax melted,” Sivanandan said.

“Around 15 expert craftsmen are engaged in the work. The vessel was taken out of the pit using a crane. It will be transported to the temple in a truck. Now the finishing touches are progressing and the work will be completed in two days,” he said.  Earlier, artisans under the leadership of Sivanandan had moulded a big vessel weighing 1,800 kg for the Cochin Devaswom Board.

