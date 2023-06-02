Kerala builder ordered to return Rs 25 crore collected from homebuyers it duped

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a decision that could have ramifications for the real estate sector in Kerala, the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC) has ordered Samson and Sons Builders and Developers (P) Limited to return the money they collected from clients before duping them.

The company has been directed to pay a total of Rs 26.02 crore to 20 buyers.

Of this, Rs 25 crore is the amount collected from them as the price of the property, Rs 1 crore is compensation and Rs 2 lakh as costs. The complainants had paid different amounts to the developer to purchase flats in three projects.

One of them was the ‘Samson & Sons Merry Land Flats’ project on 17.20 cents of land at Kowdiar in the capital. According to investors in the project, the company transferred ownership of the property without their knowledge.

The order said the company should pay the money within one month, failing which its directors will be arrested and tried in a criminal court.

The commission has the power of a Judicial First Class Magistrate to initiate action on violation of the order. The verdict was pronounced by a panel, comprising commission president Justice K Surendra Mohan and member K R Radhakrishnan.

As many as 108 petitions are pending before the commission against the same builder, said Sajeer H, Court Master. “They had invested in 17 projects of the builder. The commission will deliver verdicts in 15 cases on Monday,” he said.

‘Only banks will benefit from liquidation’

“Aggrieved investors in various defunct projects of Samson and Sons Builders are happy that the SCDRC started pronouncing verdicts. But we don’t have much to cheer about as the firm is in the liquidation process. Despite favorable verdicts, the realisable value would be nil even as their overall claim would come to around Rs 200 crore. Only banks will benefit from the liquidation,” said Arul C Wilson, secretary of the owners association of Nova Castle, an incomplete project of the builder on the Marappalam-Muttada road in the state capital.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a decision that could have ramifications for the real estate sector in Kerala, the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC) has ordered Samson and Sons Builders and Developers (P) Limited to return the money they collected from clients before duping them. The company has been directed to pay a total of Rs 26.02 crore to 20 buyers. Of this, Rs 25 crore is the amount collected from them as the price of the property, Rs 1 crore is compensation and Rs 2 lakh as costs. The complainants had paid different amounts to the developer to purchase flats in three projects. One of them was the ‘Samson & Sons Merry Land Flats’ project on 17.20 cents of land at Kowdiar in the capital. According to investors in the project, the company transferred ownership of the property without their knowledge.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The order said the company should pay the money within one month, failing which its directors will be arrested and tried in a criminal court. The commission has the power of a Judicial First Class Magistrate to initiate action on violation of the order. The verdict was pronounced by a panel, comprising commission president Justice K Surendra Mohan and member K R Radhakrishnan. As many as 108 petitions are pending before the commission against the same builder, said Sajeer H, Court Master. “They had invested in 17 projects of the builder. The commission will deliver verdicts in 15 cases on Monday,” he said. ‘Only banks will benefit from liquidation’ “Aggrieved investors in various defunct projects of Samson and Sons Builders are happy that the SCDRC started pronouncing verdicts. But we don’t have much to cheer about as the firm is in the liquidation process. Despite favorable verdicts, the realisable value would be nil even as their overall claim would come to around Rs 200 crore. Only banks will benefit from the liquidation,” said Arul C Wilson, secretary of the owners association of Nova Castle, an incomplete project of the builder on the Marappalam-Muttada road in the state capital.