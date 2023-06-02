Kerala train arson case: NIA files report on Shahrukh Saifi's health condition in court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The medical board constituted by the NIA examined the physical and mental health condition of Elathur train arson case accused Shahrukh Saifi. The board comprising four doctors from Thrissur Medical College was formed on May 29.

Saifi was subjected to physical and mental examination at the High-Security Prison in Viyyur on May 30. A preliminary report on the physical condition of Saifi was filed before the NIA Court on Wednesday.

After considering the medical report, the court asked NIA to file a detailed report in this regard next week.

Saifi has been complaining of abdominal pain while he was in NIA custody and also in jail. Similarly, his entourage has been claiming that he has been mentally unstable for the past two years. This prompted the NIA to constitute a medical board to examine the physical and mental health condition of the accused.

Meanwhile, the NIA Court in Kochi extended the remand period of Saifi for 14 more days on Thursday.

Saifi’s lawyer would be filing a bail petition soon. It was on April 2 that Saifi, a Shaheen Bagh native, boarded Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express from Shornur and sprinkled petrol on passengers and set them on fire when the train reached Elathur.

Three persons, including a child, died after they jumped out of the train in panic. The case investigated by Kerala police was taken over by NIA owing to suspected terror links.

